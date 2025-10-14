True Global Ventures Announces Investment in Prezent AI accompanying Its Acquisition of Prezentium

Prezent AI raises $30 million to acquire Prezentium and redefine enterprise business communication through AI and services integration

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- True Global Ventures (TGV) proudly announces its continued support and participation in Prezent AI's latest $30 million funding round, accompanying the company's strategic acquisition of Prezentium, the leading business presentation services firm in Life Sciences.

The round, led by Multiplier Capital and Nomura Strategic Ventures, with participation from True Global Ventures, Greycroft and existing investors, positions Prezent AI company at a $400 million valuation.

Rajat Mishra, Founder & CEO of Prezent AI

A New Category in Enterprise Communication

Prezent AI, founded by Rajat Mishra, is pioneering a new category at the intersection of AI, communication, and enterprise productivity.

Unlike traditional presentation tools or agencies, Prezent AI combines AI-driven automation with human creativity and services, offering Fortune 2000 enterprises a single, scalable platform to accelerate and elevate their business communication.

The acquisition of Prezentium, founded by Deepti Juturu, strengthens this vision. Together, the companies integrate AI technology and human expertise, providing enterprises with a complete "AI + services" solution that delivers outcomes faster, smarter, and more efficiently.

Transforming a $20 Billion Market

With this acquisition and funding, Prezent AI is accelerating its mission to disrupt the $20 billion global agency and consultancy market by creating the first AI + human-augmented business communication platform.

The platform enables organizations to:

Transform complex data into business-ready presentations in minutes

Create brand-aligned sales and Business Review decks at scale

Integrate with enterprise workflows via APIs and presentation agents

Build a "Company Presentation Brain" — where communication knowledge compounds over time

Investor Perspective

"The combined entity offers corporate clients far greater flexibility in how they approach business communication. They can now rely on a master presentation delivered overnight while achieving measurable productivity gains in how presentations are adapted and deployed across business lines and teams. This unique blend of AI acceleration and human expertise enables enterprises to communicate faster and at scale." said Frank Desvignes, Founding Partner at True Global Ventures.

A Bold Vision for the Future

"Prezent AI is not just about creating slides," said Rajat Mishra, CEO and Founder of Prezent AI. "Our north star is delivering great business communication outcomes — powered by AI acceleration and human expertise. With Prezentium joining our platform, we're one step closer to building the complete AI-enabled communication lifecycle for enterprises."

About Prezent AI

Prezent AI is an AI-powered business communication platform that helps enterprise teams create, optimize, and deliver high-impact presentations. Headquartered in Los Altos, California, the company serves global clients across life sciences, technology, and manufacturing, combining AI, software, and expert human services into one integrated system.

Learn more: www.prezent.ai

About True Global Ventures

True Global Ventures (TGV) is a global venture capital firm investing in serial entrepreneurs leading AI and Blockchain companies. With presence across San Francisco, New York, Paris, London, Stockholm, Dubai, Hong Kong and Singapore, TGV backs visionary founders building the next generation of transformative technology ventures.

Learn more: https://www.tgv4plus.com/

