True Green Capital Management appoints Gareth Miller, ex CEO of Cornwall Insight, to the board of Clean Energy Capital

WESTPORT, Conn., Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- True Green Capital Management LLC ("TGC" or the "Firm"), a leading investment firm in the renewable energy sector focused on distributed generation infrastructure investments, announces the recent appointment of Gareth Miller to Clean Energy Capital's ("CEC") board, TGC's third investment in Europe. Gareth brings over two decades of director level experience across infrastructure project finance, energy policy and consultancy. Prior to leading Cornwall Insight, he held senior roles leading project finance at Barclays and advising on policy for the Department for Energy and Climate Change, among others.

Commenting on the deal and Gareth's appointment, TGC's Managing Director for Europe, Will Morgan stated, "We pride ourselves on being at the forefront of the energy transition revolution and believe that CEC is strongly positioned to capitalise on UK customer demand growth. Gareth's board appointment will provide valuable strategic insight into the formation and execution of CEC's growth plan, we are excited to be working with him.". Gareth stated, "I am delighted to be joining a high-quality team that is focused on positive impact. CEC has a unique and comprehensive approach to delivering renewable power projects that unlocks direct economic and decarbonisation benefits for businesses. TGC's investment expertise and experience are a perfect match for CEC's plans to scale in the UK. I am looking forward to bringing my experience to bear as we implement its growth strategy together".

Alexander Goodall, Founder and CEO of CEC, said: "We are thrilled to welcome Gareth to the board of CEC. His extensive operational, market, and customer expertise will be invaluable as we move forward. With TGC's significant investment and support, we are well-positioned to accelerate our growth and deliver direct renewable energy capacity at scale to the UK's largest power users."

About True Green Capital Management LLC

True Green Capital Management LLC ("TGC") is a private equity renewable infrastructure fund manager focused on distributed solar power generation and associated opportunities. The firm is based in Westport, Connecticut with an office in London, England and an investment focus in the United States and Europe.

The firm was founded in July 2011 and is led by a team of professionals with extensive experience and a demonstrated capacity to originate, finance, construct, and operate distributed renewable power generation projects.

TGC believes that increasing power prices, decreasing entry costs of distributed power generation technology and favorable regulatory environments in both the United States and Europe will continue to lead to compelling investment opportunities providing a stable cash flow stream with low correlation to the broader markets.

TGC is currently focused on the approximately $2+ trillion* distributed power generation market across the United States and Europe with an emphasis on the distributed solar power segment. Thanks to rapid advancements in technology, the cost of distributed power generation, including solar, is now on par with traditional electricity generation sources. In many US states and key European jurisdictions, it represents one of the few sources of new power generation infrastructure that can be added to the power network quickly, reliably, and in a cost-efficient manner.

To date, TGC has invested into a distributed solar power generation portfolio across 17 US states, United Kingdom, and France, delivering clean, renewable energy. US states include Vermont, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, New York, New Jersey, Delaware, South Carolina, Tennessee, Idaho, California, Maryland, Colorado, Illinois, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

* www.seia.org/solar-industry-research-data

About Clean Energy Capital ("CEC")

Founded in May 2021, CEC has rapidly become a pioneer in private wire renewable energy, specialising in utility-scale 'behind-the-meter' projects. CEC proactively develops private-wire solutions to provide Large Power Users (LPUs) with lower cost direct renewable power, reducing dependency on the national grid, enhancing localised power security, and expanding distributed power generation. For more information about CEC, visit www.cleanenergycapital.co.uk.

