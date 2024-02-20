True Green Capital Management LLC Announces New London Office and Appointment of Managing Director, Will Morgan

WESTPORT Conn., Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- True Green Capital Management LLC ("TGC" or the "Firm"), a leading investment firm in the renewable energy sector, is pleased to announce their new London office and the appointment of Will Morgan as Managing Director for Europe as part of the Firm's European i nvestment and growth strategy. Will brings a wealth of experience to further expand TGC's investment strategy in this dynamic and rapidly growing market. Prior to joining TGC, Will spent over 9 years at Alpha Real Capital where he held the positions of Fund Manager and Head of Renewables setting up and then growing their distributed renewable energy infrastructure platform. Earlier in Will's career, he acted as Finance and Portfolio Director for Plenium Partners, Madrid, investing across European and international energy markets.

Commenting on the appointment, Co-Founder and Managing Partner, Panos Ninios stated, "We have always been at the forefront of the energy transition revolution and expanding our capabilities in Europe further solidifies our commitment to sustainable investing. Will is joining Sam Salisbury who leads our origination efforts in Europe. We are delighted to have them both on our team to support our efforts to invest in European distributed power generation." Will stated, "I am very excited to be joining such a great team and organization and look forward to growing our presence in these expanding markets on behalf of TGC and their clients."

About True Green Capital Management LLC

True Green Capital Management LLC ("TGC") is a specialized renewable energy infrastructure private equity firm headquartered in Westport, Connecticut focused on the U.S. and Europe.

The firm was founded in July 2011 and is led by a team of professionals with a proven track record and a demonstrated capacity to originate, finance, construct, and operate distributed renewable power generation projects.

TGC believes the continued increase of power prices, decreasing entry costs of distributed power generation technology and favorable regulatory environments in both the U.S. and Europe will continue to lead to compelling investment opportunities which provide a stable cash flow stream with low correlation to the broader markets.

TGC is currently focused on the approximately $1+ trillion distributed power generation market in the U.S. and the approximately $1+ trillion distributed market in Europe with an emphasis on the sub-utility scale solar power segment. Thanks to rapid advancements in technology, the cost of distributed power generation, including solar, is now on par with traditional electricity generation sources. In many U.S. states and key European jurisdictions, it represents one of the few sources of new power generation infrastructure that can be added to the power network quickly, reliably, and cost efficiently.

To date, TGC has invested into a distributed solar power generation portfolio across 16 U.S. states and France delivering clean, renewable energy. U.S. states include Vermont, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, New York, New Jersey, Delaware, South Carolina, Tennessee, Idaho, California, Maryland, Colorado, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Illinois.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE True Green Capital Management LLC