True Green Capital Management LLC Announces Promotions

WESTPORT, Conn., Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- True Green Capital Management LLC, ("TGC") a leading firm in the distributed generation sector, is pleased to announce the appointment of Bruce "Bo" Wiegand, Co-Founder and Partner, to Co-Managing Partner, and Sam Salisbury to Managing Director, positions they assumed in January 2026.

As Co-Managing Partner, Bo Wiegand will share responsibility for the firm's overall strategy, investment activities, long-term direction, and leadership of the partnership. Since co-founding TGC in 2011, Bo has been integral to the firm's growth and its investments across a diversified portfolio of renewable assets and portfolio companies.

"Bo has been a co-founder and partner of the Firm since we started 15 years ago and has been co-managing it with me for several years helping build the firm to what it is today. It is only fitting that he is named Co-Managing Partner," said Panos Ninios, Co-Managing Partner. "We look forward to continuing to build the firm together."

Sam Salisbury's promotion to Managing Director recognizes his contributions to European deal origination and the firm's growth across key European markets which include the UK and France, among others. Sam will continue to focus on sourcing investment opportunities throughout Europe and related board investment roles.

"Europe remains a strategic priority for the firm, and Sam will continue to play a key role in advancing the firm's European investment efforts," said Panos Ninios, Co-Managing Partner.

About True Green Capital Management LLC

True Green Capital Management LLC is a specialized renewable energy infrastructure fund manager with a focus on distributed power generation in the US and Europe. The Firm is based in Westport, Connecticut with an office in London, England.

Founded in July 2011, TGC is led by a team of professionals with a proven track record and a demonstrated capacity to originate, finance, construct, and operate distributed renewable power generation projects.

TGC believes the demand for power, the continued increase of power prices, decreasing entry costs of distributed power generation technology and the efficiency of creating and delivering price-competitive electric power at the source will continue to lead to compelling investment opportunities which provide a stable cash flow stream with low correlation to the broader markets.

TGC is currently focused on the approximately $1.5 trillion distributed power generation market in the US, the UK and the EU with an emphasis on the sub-utility scale solar power segment.1 Thanks to power industry deregulation combined with rapid advancements in technology, the economics of distributed power generation, including solar and batteries, are now competitive with traditional electricity generation sources. In many U.S. states and key European jurisdictions, it represents one of the few sources of new power generation infrastructure that can be added to the power network quickly, reliably, and cost efficiently.

1 https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release

Contact: [email protected]

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1086821/True_Green_Capital_Management_LLC__Logo.jpg