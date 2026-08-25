True Ground Housing Partners Receives $1.5 Million from Vivmark Residential to Strengthen Resident Services Across the Region

The philanthropic investment will support True Ground's growing resident services, the element of affordable housing that strengthens resident outcomes and community wellbeing. New research shows resident services have a positive impact on rent arrears and 26% higher net operating income in communities.

ARLINGTON, Va., Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, True Ground announced a $1.5 million commitment from Vivmark Residential, the company formed by the merger of AvalonBay Communities and Equity Residential. Through a new, four-year philanthropic commitment, Vivmark Residential is expanding its partnership with True Ground to help more individuals and families access stable, affordable homes. The investment will support True Ground's CORES-certified resident services across the greater Washington, D.C. region, connecting residents with resources and opportunities that strengthen housing stability and support their long-term goals. Building on a decades-long relationship between True Ground and AvalonBay Communities, this renewed commitment will benefit the 6,400 residents who call a True Ground community home.

"We are thrilled to receive this incredible gift from Vivmark Residential, reflecting their trust in our mission and the strength of our enduring partnership," said Carmen Romero, True Ground President and CEO. "As the need for affordable housing continues to intensify, this work needs champions. Vivmark Residential, one of the largest housers in the country, has stepped up again to meet the moment. I credit Vivmark Residential for its vision and commitment to True Ground residents and our communities."

"Home is at the center of everything we do at Vivmark Residential, and True Ground shares that belief in the most meaningful way. For more than three decades, they have been building not just homes but stability, opportunity, and community for families who need it most. We are proud to deepen this partnership and to support their work at a moment when the need has never been greater," said Benjamin Schall, CEO and President of Vivmark Residential.

"We are deeply grateful for Vivmark Residential's leadership and this major philanthropic investment in True Ground and our communities." said Garrett Jackson, Vice President of Philanthropy and Communications. "Vivmark Residential is not merely carrying forward a meaningful relationship, they are signaling a sustained commitment to one of the country's greatest, and ongoing societal needs. We are humbled by their support and are hopeful more organizations will do the same."

This investment comes as new research underscores the essential role resident services play in creating stable, thriving affordable housing communities. A study by Stewards of Affordable Housing for the Future (SAHF) found that properties offering on-site resident services generated 26% higher net operating income and had 24% lower rent arrears than comparable properties without services. For every $100 invested in resident services per household, properties generated an additional $259 in net operating income and $397 in total revenue the following year. The findings demonstrate that resident services are both a meaningful investment in residents' well-being and a sound strategy for strengthening long-term property performance, particularly in affordable housing communities operating with limited financial margins.

"Resident services is critical to keeping communities stable and whole," said Marquan Jackson, True Ground Vice President of Resident Services. "This, too, is affordable housing infrastructure. True Ground's dedicated, 25-person team works alongside residents every day; supporting their goals, strengthening community connections, and sharing opportunities to help them thrive, whether it be housing stability, health and wellness, food access, financial wellness, benefits navigation, or career growth. Funding from Vivmark Residential allows us to be proactive, flexible, and creative when meeting residents' needs—and that is a game changer. When residents are stable, the possibilities are limitless."

The partnership strengthens True Ground's path toward 7,500 affordable homes by 2029, pairing ambitious portfolio growth with the resident services essential to long-term housing stability and community prosperity.

About True Ground Housing Partners

True Ground is a nonprofit affordable housing developer, enabling diverse families to imagine hopeful futures, even in one of the nation's highest cost markets. At True Ground, we believe that hope, like a home, needs nurturing and care. With housing access becoming harder than ever, we are dedicated to building hope and opportunities for those feeling left out. We are committed community builders, breaking down barriers and providing the support needed to turn aspirations into secure, comfortable apartment homes. We are not just building homes; we are changing the landscape for affordable housing, ensuring that everyone has the opportunity to live in a safe and welcoming community. True Ground was named one of the nation's Top 50 Affordable Housing Developers of 2025 by Affordable Housing Finance, one of only seven nonprofits to make the list. Visit www.truegroundhousing.org to learn more.

About Vivmark Residential

Vivmark Residential (NYSE: VMRK), an S&P 500 company, sets the mark for what home can be, and our vision is to be the most trusted and best-performing rental housing company in America, one that only gets better as it grows. Our people, scale and capabilities create a self-reinforcing performance cycle that delivers structurally higher growth. With more than 184,000 apartment homes across premier U.S. markets and over $4.4 billion in active development, Vivmark is redefining what rental housing can be. For more details, please visit www.vivmarkresidential.com.

For more information:

Garrett Jackson

VP Philanthropy and Communications

571-733-9617

[email protected]

SOURCE True Ground Housing Partners