True Ground Housing Partners Names the Amazon Housing Fund as 2026 Affordable Housing Honoree at Celebrate Home!

ARLINGTON, Va., June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- True Ground Housing Partners is proud to announce the Amazon Housing Fund as the 2026 Affordable Housing Honoree to be recognized at True Ground's annual Celebrate Home! benefit—one of the region's premier affordable housing industry events. The honoree will be recognized October 15, 2026 at Capital One Hall in Tysons, Virginia.

Over the past several years, Amazon and True Ground have built a close partnership that has accelerated affordable housing development and impacted hundreds of households in the DC region. The Amazon Housing Fund has invested in multiple True Ground communities, including Terwilliger Place, The Exchange at Spring Hill Station, and The Sweeney, now under construction just blocks from Amazon's HQ2 in Arlington.

Most recently, the Amazon Housing Fund invested $56 million in The Exchange at Spring Hill Station, a 516-unit development in Tysons that will be completed in 2027. Amazon's support also strengthened affordability at Terwilliger Place, completed in 2022, enabling True Ground to designate 26 deeply affordable apartments. These units are challenging to finance and deliver, yet essential to meeting the greatest housing needs. And at The Sweeney, Amazon's partnership includes donated land and 432 homes, part of a larger vision expected to exceed 600 homes when fully completed.

"Amazon's housing investments have been truly transformative for our region, showing what's possible when the private sector steps up. We're honored to recognize the Amazon Housing Fund as our 2026 honoree, and grateful for a partnership that pairs catalytic capital with a shared commitment to residents," said Carmen Romero, President & CEO of True Ground Housing Partners.

A national commitment to affordable housing

The Amazon Housing Fund has committed more than $3.6 billion to help create or preserve more than 35,000 affordable homes across three hometown regions: the Puget Sound area, the DC region, and Nashville. The fund provides support through below-market loans and grants designed to keep communities affordable for the long term.

In the DC region, Amazon has committed $1.3 billion to create or preserve 10,000+ affordable homes, increasing Arlington's affordable housing supply by 23%. Across the country, Amazon investments have helped tens of thousands of residents access stable, affordable housing in opportunity-rich neighborhoods near jobs, transit, and schools.

" We're honored to receive this recognition from True Ground, a partner whose dedication to residents matches our own," said Senthil Sankaran, managing principal, Amazon Housing Fund. "Our partnership is a great example of what's possible when mission-aligned organizations come together to move fast and create affordable homes that families in the National Capital region can count on for generations to come."

Transformative capital that strengthens communities

In the DC region, Amazon's housing investments have served as catalytic capital, unlocking complex deals, accelerating timelines, and impacting housing affordability during a particularly challenging economic environment. Their leadership helps True Ground leverage additional financing tools, serving as a model for future projects.

Importantly, Amazon's commitment extends beyond the construction phase. Amazon shares True Ground's resident-centered approach, pairing quality affordable homes with services that help households remain stable and thrive. The Amazon Housing Fund's investment in The Exchange includes dedicated resident services funding at this community. Amazon has supported resident programs as well, including providing back to school supplies for hundreds of students, demonstrating a meaningful, shared investment in local families' success.

Event Details

Celebrate Home! 2026 — Thursday, October 15, 2026 | 5:00–8:00 PM | Capital One Hall (Tysons, VA)

To learn more or sponsor, visit: truegroundhousing.org/CH26 / email: [email protected].

About True Ground Housing Partners

True Ground is a nonprofit affordable housing developer, enabling diverse families to imagine hopeful futures, even in one of the nation's highest cost markets. At True Ground, we believe that hope, like a home, needs nurturing and care. With housing access becoming harder than ever, we're dedicated to building hope and opportunities for those feeling left out. We are committed community builders, breaking down barriers and providing the support needed to turn aspirations into secure, comfortable apartment homes. We are not just building homes; we are changing the landscape for affordable housing, ensuring that everyone has the opportunity to live in a safe and welcoming community.

About the Amazon Housing Equity Fund

Amazon's Housing Equity Fund is a more than $3.6 billion commitment to help create or preserve 35,000+ affordable homes in Amazon's hometown regions through a combination of below-market loans and grants, supporting long-term affordability and access to opportunity.

For more information:

Garrett Jackson, VP, Philanthropy & Communications

571-733-9617; [email protected]

SOURCE True Ground Housing Partners