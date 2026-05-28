True Ground Named a "Top 50 Affordable Housing Developer" in America

Recognition highlights organization's growth and leadership among nonprofit affordable housing developers during a challenging housing environment

ARLINGTON, Va., May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- True Ground Housing Partners today announced it has been named to the 2025 AHF 50, an annual list published by Affordable Housing Finance recognizing the nation's top affordable housing developers and owners. True Ground was one of seven nonprofit affordable housing developers to make the list and ranked No. 46 overall, reinforcing the organization's ability to deliver affordable housing at a time when many projects nationwide are slowing amid rising costs and financing challenges.

This marks the third time True Ground has received the distinction and the second time in the past four years. The rankings are based on affordable housing unit starts and completions, highlighting organizations that continue delivering housing despite one of the toughest development environments in decades. As one of just seven nonprofit organizations recognized on this year's AHF 50, the honor underscores True Ground's nearly 40-year commitment to ensuring everyone has a place to call home and a foundation to build their future.

"Being named to the AHF 50 reflects True Ground's ability to continue delivering affordable housing at scale during one of the most challenging development environments in decades," said Carmen Romero, President and CEO of True Ground. "At a time when families across our region are facing growing housing instability and many developments are becoming harder to finance and build, True Ground is continuing to move projects forward and expand access to affordable housing. We are proud to be recognized among the nation's leading nonprofit housing developers helping meet this moment."

In 2025, True Ground broke ground on The Sweeney, a 432-unit affordable housing community in Arlington's National Landing neighborhood, one of the largest affordable housing developments in the region in decades. The project reflects a landmark public-private partnership between True Ground, Arlington County, and Amazon, which contributed the development site through the Amazon Housing Fund.

"True Ground is proving what's possible when mission-driven developers, local government, and the private sector work together to deliver housing at the scale this region needs," said KellyAnn Kirkpatrick, Grants and Partnerships Lead, Amazon Housing Fund. "The Sweeney is especially important because it brings affordable homes to opportunity-rich National Landing, so that more families can thrive in the community as it grows."

Today, True Ground owns and operates 25 affordable housing communities totaling more than 3,200 homes across the Washington, D.C. metro region, with a growing pipeline spanning Arlington, Loudoun and Tysons, VA, and Washington, D.C.

Recently completed developments include Wholey Legacy Homes in Arlington (234 units of family housing), Riggs Crossing Senior Residences in Washington, D.C. (93 units for seniors), and major projects underway in addition to The Sweeney such as The Linden and The Exchange at Spring Hill Station in Tysons, which together will deliver more than 1,000 additional affordable homes in transit-rich, high-opportunity areas.

At the same time, True Ground continues to invest heavily in resident services, recognizing that housing stability depends on more than just a home. As funding from local sources becomes increasingly constrained, demand for wraparound services such as food access, rental assistance, transportation, and healthcare continues to rise.

Today, nearly one-third of True Ground's staff is dedicated to resident services, supporting more than 6,000 residents across its portfolio. In 2025 alone, more than 93% of residents participated in programs focused on financial wellness, health, education, and economic mobility.

"This moment requires more than building homes; it requires building pathways to stability and opportunity," Romero added. "We are working to strengthen every household we serve in a region facing deep and growing affordability challenges."

With a growing development pipeline and a goal to more than double its portfolio to 7,500 homes by 2028, True Ground continues to scale its impact while advocating for the partnerships and resources necessary to sustain affordable housing production in the years ahead.

About True Ground Housing Partners

True Ground is a nonprofit affordable housing developer, enabling diverse families to imagine hopeful futures, even in one of the nation's highest cost markets, the DC metro region. At True Ground, we believe that hope, like a home, needs nurturing and care. We are committed community builders, breaking down barriers and providing the support needed to turn aspirations into secure, comfortable apartment homes. We are not just building homes; we are changing the landscape for affordable housing, ensuring that everyone has the opportunity to live in a welcoming community. True Ground was named one of the nation's Top 50 Affordable Housing Developers of 2025 by Affordable Housing Finance, one of seven nonprofit developers to make the list. Visit www.truegroundhousing.org to learn more.

For more information:

Garrett Jackson

VP Philanthropy & Communications

571-733-9617

[email protected]

SOURCE True Ground Housing Partners