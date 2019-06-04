True Health Launches @Home Service to Drive Consumer-Centered Diagnostic Testing

FRISCO, Texas, June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- True Health® announced today an online health assessment program offering in-home diagnostic testing, coming soon to eight major markets. This convenient, safe and private service can be ordered and scheduled from any phone or device, is performed by a professional phlebotomist and analyzed in a CLIA licensed, CAP accredited laboratory. TrueHealth@Home is the newest personalized service offering by True Health designed to modernize the diagnostic lab industry and make it easier for consumers to proactively manage their health and payment options.

"TrueHealth@Home brings a higher level of convenience to the diagnostic testing process and supports our mission of transforming patient care through integrated diagnostics and healthcare services," says Chris Grottenthaler, CEO of True Health. "Through TrueHealth@Home, people have the ability to get professional blood draw services in the convenience of their home or office with test results from a state-of-the-art laboratory they can trust," says Grottenthaler.

TrueHealth@Home will be first available in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Phoenix, Dallas, Houston, Atlanta, Chicago, and Miami. Consumers in these markets can select from a menu of key health tests created with individuals' health needs and goals in mind—ranging from cholesterol, thyroid, chemistry, hormones, advanced cardiovascular and advanced diabetes/prediabetes testing. Regular access to a personal health care coach is included in the program. In addition, consumers can order add-on testing from multiple disease & wellness categories:

Additional testing available:

Allergy, Food/Inhalants

Autoimmune Disorders & Inflammation testing

Diabetes testing

Gluten/Celiac Disease testing

Heart Health

Infectious Disease testing

Men's/Women's Health

Measles, Mumps, Rubella testing

Sexually Transmitted Disease testing

Vitamin D

"True Health is dedicated to continued innovation to help people live longer, healthier lives. Our ongoing development of new tools and services creates an opportunity for people to truly be advocates for their health, and in a way that is comfortable, simple and easy to use," says Mike Vicari, Chief Commercial Officer. "TrueHealth@Home focuses on a better healthcare experience, and is an ideal solution for consumers who prefer to have lab testing done at their home or work."

When test results are ready, consumers will receive an online copy of their easy-to-understand, color-coded lab report directly, with the option to send a copy to their clinician for review.

About True Health

True Health is focused on transforming patient care through integrated diagnostics and healthcare services. As a modernized clinical laboratory, True Health Diagnostics presents an extensive menu and health management resources – making it the only lab required for a clinician's core diagnostic needs. True Health is headquartered in Frisco, Texas, with operations across the country. More information can be found at truehealthdiag.com.

Inquiries regarding TrueHealth@Home can be directed to Kim Davidson at 913-221-6568 or 215834@email4pr.com.

SOURCE True Health