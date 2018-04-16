True Health Launches New Genetic Carrier Screening

FRISCO, Texas, April 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- True Health announced today that it will introduce new testing options for patients planning for their future families. The planTrue™ carrier screening from True Health employs industry-leading next-generation sequencing technology to detect whether a patient is a carrier for conditions such as cystic fibrosis, spinal muscular atrophy, fragile X, and many others. The American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology recommends that all women who are pregnant or considering pregnancy be offered carrier testing for cystic fibrosis and spinal muscular atrophy. Additional testing should be considered based on medical necessity in view of the patient's health history, ethnicity, and other risk factors.

Patients who test positive may carry certain gene variants that increase the risk of passing along a genetic condition to future offspring—key insight for both patients and clinicians. "In many cases, children born with a genetic condition have no reported family history of the disease," said Chris Grottenthaler, CEO of True Health. "The results from the planTrue carrier screening can empower a patient to learn more about these conditions and options for their family's health as they plan for the path ahead."

planTrue testing covers multiple genetic conditions, featuring 80+ genes that were selected carefully based on clinical criteria published by the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology and the American College of Medical Genetics and Genomics. "The genes included for planTrue testing provide carrier status for early-onset conditions that are both prevalent and actionable," said Ann Jeffers-Brown, Clinical Education Manager for True Health. "This helps ensure that clinicians and patients can make meaningful healthcare decisions based on the test results." planTrue's detailed test results provide an easy-to-read interpretation of patient carrier status, and all results are accompanied by a personalized Patient Guide to help clinicians and patients discuss possible options for next steps.

True Health remains committed to delivering the resources clinicians need to provide the best care possible, including dedicated teams to provide clinical and diagnostic support. The planTrue carrier screening is part of True Health's growing platform of testing focused on women's health and well-being, which also includes the genTrue™ hereditary cancer test. Through an expanding menu of cutting-edge laboratory testing, True Health aims to continue providing clinicians with timely and accurate diagnostic information for a comprehensive range of health areas.

True Health Group is focused on transforming patient care through integrated diagnostics and healthcare services. True Health Diagnostics, a subsidiary, specializes in earlier-stage diagnosis and prevention of chronic disease, including cardiovascular, diabetes, cancer, genetic disorders and autoimmune disease. True Health is headquartered in Frisco, Texas, with operations across the country. More information can be found at truehealthdiag.com.

