True Home Matches Xcel Energy Credits for Water Heaters

DENVER, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its commitment to promote green and environmentally responsible technologies, True Home has announced that it will match credits offered by Xcel Energy on new hot water heaters. The match, announced by True Home, partnered with that of Xcel Energy, and federal tax credits provide a $500 incentive for homeowners to install high-efficiency water heaters for Colorado residents and customers of Xcel Energy.

The highest credits are available for tankless hot water heaters which have a longer life than conventional tank hot water heaters and heat water on demand rather than continuously heating a reservoir, regardless of the demand.

True Home recognizes that the initial upfront cost of tankless systems is typically higher as a result of venting and other code requirements. The long-term cost of ownership over the life of the heater more than makes up for the difference. Besides the reduced energy consumption - and corresponding carbon emissions - tankless hot water heaters typically have twice the usable life. The additional credit offered by True Home is meant to help offset the higher cost of installation to help make the technology more affordable.

"Climate change is an imminent threat for people around the world. Promoting green technologies should be a fundamental pillar of any business. True Home's mission is to simplify home improvement for homeowners, but we also see the home improvement process as one opportunity to increase energy efficiency and reduce the carbon footprint of owning a home," says Daniel Benhammou, True Home's President and CEO. "We believe that all households, regardless of income, should have access to energy-efficient homes. Hopefully, this credit will help make energy-efficient improvements that much more accessible."

True Home is a platform to help homeowners find contractors, compare quotes and manage projects. To be eligible for the additional credit, homeowners can visit https://true-home.com where they can compare prices and reviews for local plumbers to install a water heater with a minimum Uniform Factor Efficiency Rating (UFE) of 0.87. More information available at https://true-home.com/xcel and https://co.my.xcelenergy.com/s/residential/home-rebates/water-heaters.

Media Contact:

Daniel Benhammou

(720) 295-5706

[email protected]

SOURCE True Home

Related Links

https://true-home.com

