True Indicating Showcases Customizable Sterilization Innovations at IMRP and Medica 2024

TOLEDO, Ohio, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- True Indicating, LLC, a leading manufacturer of custom radiation sterilization products for healthcare, dental, laboratory services, industrial, pharmaceutical, and life science industries, announces its participation in two major industry events this November. From November 4-8, the company will attend the International Meeting on Radiation Processing (IMRP) in Costa Rica, the premier global event for radiation processing science and technology. Immediately following from November 11 to 14, True Indicating will showcase its innovations at MEDICA in Düsseldorf, Germany, the world's largest medical sector event. Bob Napierala, Co-Founder & CEO, and Rick Daschner, Director of Sales & Marketing, will be available at both trade shows to discuss their high-quality custom radiation sterilization products and capabilities.

Bob Napierala, Co-Founder & CEO, said, "One client requested a specific radiation indicator, but we took the initiative to develop a better product. We even created samples for them to test. This new solution was a repositionable indicator which allows for easy removal and reattachment for documentation to quality assurance patient forms, saving healthcare providers time and money."

IMRP 2024: Elevating Sterilization Standards for Multiple Sectors

The IMRP 2024 event allows radiation processing science and technology attendees to learn more about the unique features and benefits of True Indicating's products. True Indicating's radiation sterilization solutions are designed to ensure safety and accuracy across multiple industries. Their products, which offer protection from UV and sunlight to prevent false readings, provide reliable sterilization verification trusted by professionals in the medical device manufacturers, healthcare, dental, lab services, industrial, pharmaceutical, life science, and biotechnology sectors. True Indicating provides high levels of customization and product reliability by maintaining complete control over the manufacturing process, from ink mixing to coating, printing and die cutting. These solutions address critical needs for organizations that rely on precise sterilization.

True Indicating designs its products with a commitment to safety and innovation. Their customizable solutions provide the flexibility needed to ensure accurate and reliable sterilization verification, helping to reduce contamination risks and improve operational efficiency.

MEDICA: Demonstrating Leadership in Sterilization Solutions

At the MEDICA event in Düsseldorf, Germany, the world's largest medical sector gathering, True Indicating will showcase its innovative sterilization products and services for the healthcare, life sciences, and industrial environments. MEDICA offers a unique opportunity for True Indicating to demonstrate its capabilities in delivering fast, accurate, and environmentally friendly sterilization solutions that meet the stringent demands of the medical and life science sectors.

About True Indicating, LLC

True Indicating is a privately held organization that was established in 2017. Since our inception, we have been committed to providing the highest-quality sterilization and disinfection monitoring products and expert services to medical device manufacturers, healthcare, dental, lab services, industrial, pharmaceutical, life science, and biotechnology companies. With over 35 years of combined experience, our focus is science-based service, allowing us to identify True solutions and True partnerships with our clients. NOTE: 15% off on radiation indicator first time orders with coupon code "2024TRUE."

