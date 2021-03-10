True Influence® and Lotame Partner to Drive Programmatic Display Advertising for B2B Marketers

PRINCETON, N.J. , March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- True Influence ®, the technology leader of data-based sales and marketing solutions, today announced a partnership with Lotame, the leading global provider of data enrichment solutions to drive customer insights and turn personas into addressable advertising. Under the new partnership, True Influence will be providing access to its data for Lotame customers to use for programmatic display advertising through the Lotame Data Exchange (LDX), the world's largest second- and third-party data marketplace.

"We recognize the importance of optimizing accurate data to successfully target and engage B2B buyers through programmatic display advertising," said Brian Giese, CEO of True Influence. "Partnering with Lotame allows us to extend our network of potential customers by making our data more accessible."

LDX gives buyers direct access to hundreds of premium sellers with high-quality, custom fit second-party data as well as Lotame's global third-party data marketplace. The marketplace provides instant access to thousands of pre-packaged and custom audience segments, built to drive digital media into programmatic destinations around the world.

"As we've seen, not all data is created equal. For B2B marketers, in particular, the quality of data can make or break their sales and marketing success," said Ed Leahy, Senior Director, Data Solutions, Lotame. "Partnering with True Influence gives us the confidence that we are providing a trusted source of accurate data to marketers, agencies and media companies for successful programmatic campaigns."

True Influence supplies high-quality data that provides total market and reach analysis, engagement reporting, and campaign performance forecasting. The company uses a three-pronged process of proprietary algorithms to screen out inaccurate records, so only real, active B2B contact records are delivered. It starts with an Identity Graph Triangulation™ where records are matched to build a cohesive, omnichannel view of individual customers. These customer records are then analyzed by the True Influence Relevance Engine™, where advanced intent monitoring analytics using natural language processing, machine learning, and artificial intelligence examine behaviors that identify billions of intent signals to get a clear picture of the total active market (TAM) for specific products and solutions. Each contact record is built with unprecedented speed and accuracy and is TripleCheck® validated to ensure all information is 100 percent correct and guaranteed.

About Lotame

Lotame is the leading provider of data enrichment solutions for global enterprises. Our connected and patented data technologies, curated second- and third-party data exchanges, and high-touch customer service make us the trusted choice for marketers, agencies and media companies that want to build a panoramic view of their customers and activate across the cookieless web, mobile app and OTT environments. Lotame serves its global clients with offices in New York City, Columbia MD, Argentina, London, Mumbai, Singapore and Sydney. Learn more at www.lotame.com

Lotame and related logos are registered trademarks or trademarks owned by Lotame Solutions, Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. All Rights Reserved. All other trademarks and trade names are properties of their respective owners.

About True Influence

Founded in 2008, True Influence helps you grow your business with actionable intent data. We expertly leverage data, technology, and content to drive high-impact marketing campaigns and share detailed results and insights to help you win new business. True Influence generates revenue across multiple industries, promoting brands and products from successful global companies that include well-established blue-chip brands like IBM, Microsoft, and Cisco. Our innovation earned us numerous industry awards including the 2019 and 2020 MarTech Breakthrough Award for Best Influencer Marketing Management Platform, 2020 Business Intelligence Group BIG Award for Business for Company of the Year, 2020 CIO Applications Award for Top MarTech Solution Providers, 2019 B2B Innovator Awards for C-Suite Strategy and People's Choice, and 2019 RELE Award for Sales Enablement. For more information visit True Influence online at https://trueinfluence.com or follow us on Facebook , LinkedIn or Twitter .

Media contact:

True Influence

Marissa Jabczenski

[email protected]

SOURCE True Influence

Related Links

http://www.trueinfluence.com

