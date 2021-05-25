True Influence® Boosts Leadership Team, Hires Ken Lordy as Senior Vice President, Product Management

PRINCETON, N.J., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- True Influence ®, the technology leader of data-driven sales and marketing solutions, today announced that Ken Lordy has joined the company as senior vice president, product management. Lordy brings 20 years of product management and strategic partnership experience to True Influence where he will be responsible for the company's product roadmaps and strategic direction, as well as helping keep True Influence at the forefront of revenue technology.

"We are excited to add Ken to the team of industry visionaries leading the company to the next phase of growth," said Brian Giese, CEO of True Influence. "Ken has a proven track record of being able to distill customer and market feedback into the right products and deliver them to the market at the right time."

Lordy is an accomplished executive with a track record of leading products and teams in telecom, data, and MarTech to profitable growth with companies such as Dun & Bradstreet and Alcatel-Lucent (now Nokia). Most recently at Dun & Bradstreet, Lordy was vice president where he was responsible for product ownership and partnerships, as well as the overall strategy for the Sales & Marketing Business Unit. Prior to Dun & Bradstreet, Lordy spent 10 years at Alcatel-Lucent where he was the director of product management.

"I look forward to working with the True Influence leadership team to further build on the company's industry-leading B2B marketing and sales solutions, as well as expand our partnerships with other industry leaders," said Ken Lordy. "The marketing technology and data space is in the midst of an evolution as marketers expect more from each company they work with. True Influence's data and technology make us the ideal partner to achieve their goals."

Lordy holds a Bachelor of Science degree in electrical engineering from Widener University and a Master of Business Administration from the Stern School of Business at New York University.

About True Influence

Founded in 2008, True Influence is the pioneer in the identification, processing, and delivery of relevant buyer intent signals in the B2B marketplace. Our proprietary approach to identity resolution and intent signal analysis is unique in that we collect and catalog decision-makers' content consumption behaviors across the entire internet. We expertly leverage data, technology, and content to drive high-impact marketing campaigns to help our customers win new business. True Influence generates revenue across multiple industries, promoting brands and products from successful global companies that include well-established blue-chip brands like IBM, Microsoft, and Cisco. Our innovation earned us numerous industry awards including the 2019 and 2020 MarTech Breakthrough Award for Best Influencer Marketing Management Platform, 2020 Business Intelligence Group's BIG Award for Business for Company of the Year, 2020 CIO Applications Award for Top MarTech Solution Providers, 2019 B2B Innovator Awards for C-Suite Strategy and People's Choice, and 2019 Rele Award for Sales Enablement. For more information visit True Influence at https://trueinfluence.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn or Twitter.

