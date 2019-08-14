True Influence CEO Brian Giese Awarded a 2019 B2B Innovator People's Choice Award by Demand Gen Report

PRINCETON, N.J., Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- True Influence® the technology leader of intent-based marketing and demand generation solutions, today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Brian Giese, is a recipient of the B2B Innovator People's Choice Award from Demand Gen Report.

As CEO, Giese drives True Influence's vision of combining innovative technology with marketing and sales expertise to help businesses connect with the right B2B purchase decision-makers. He is passionate about how the smart use of data can improve marketing and sales ROI and fuel higher revenues.

"I'm honored to be the recipient of the People's Choice award from my peers and colleagues," said Giese. "We just celebrated the 10-year anniversary of True Influence. It's been an amazing journey bringing innovative data-driven marketing and sales solutions to our customers and the B2B market, and I look forward to leading the company into the next 10 years of growth and success."

Giese co-founded True Influence with Chief Technology Officer RK Maniyani in 2008. Giese is a recognized thought leader in marketing and sales process, analytic CRM and database marketing, with more than 30 years of operational experience.

This year's People's Choice Award honorees were chosen by the B2B community through an individual, online voting process.

About True Influence

Founded in 2008, True Influence is a demand generation company accelerating sales revenue. We expertly leverage data, technology and content to drive high-impact marketing campaigns and share detailed results and insights to help you win new business. True Influence generates revenue across multiple industries, promoting brands and products from some of the most successful global companies. Its customer base includes well-established blue-chip brands like IBM, Microsoft and Cisco. For more information visit True Influence online at https://trueinfluence.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn or Twitter.

Media contact:

Marissa Jabczenski

Spiralgroup Marketing + Public Relations

marissaj@spiralgroup.com

949-812-1450

SOURCE True Influence

Related Links

http://www.trueinfluence.com

