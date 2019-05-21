True Influence® Hires Data Strategist and Marketing Technology Visionary Ray Estevez as Chief Data Officer

PRINCETON, N.J., May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- True Influence®, the technology leader of intent-based marketing and demand generation solutions, today announced that data strategist and marketing technology innovator Ray Estevez has joined the company as chief data officer (CDO). Estevez will be responsible for leading the data strategy and data-driven product implementations for current and future products at True Influence.

"As we continue to grow and evolve as the leader in intent-based marketing, it's critical to our success that we have the best executive team with a proven track record of achievements leading the company," said Brian Giese, CEO, True Influence. "We are extremely pleased to have an industry visionary such as Ray join our team to drive our data strategy."

Ray brings 29 years of experience in information technology with extensive expertise in email, database, and digital marketing, as well as data management, and software engineering.

Before joining True Influence, Ray was co-founder and chief information officer (CIO) at V12 Group where he led the growth of the company to an acquisition by Data Mentors LLC. This new company was branded V12 Data where Ray was the CIO, providing strategic oversight of enterprise-wide information technology activities. Prior to that he was the chief technology officer (CTO) at ORB Digital where he managed the Information Technology division and re-engineered ORB's core ad server product ORBit 4.0.

Prior to ORB Digital, Ray served as the vice president of Information Technology at 24/7 Media Inc. He was instrumental in the development of ConsumerNet's email database and delivery technology, which led to the email marketing company being acquired by 24/7 Media Inc., for $52 million dollars.

"I'm excited to join the True Influence team where I believe my experience in developing and implementing the data strategy for information technology companies can further strengthen the company's industry-leading B2B marketing and sales solutions," said Ray Estevez.

Ray has also served in various IT leadership positions at ConsumerNet, Time Inc. and Music Sound Exchange (both Time Warner Companies), and J.P. Morgan. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in computer science from The City College of New York.

About True Influence

Founded in 2008, True Influence is a demand generation company accelerating sales revenue. We expertly leverage data, technology and content to drive high-impact marketing campaigns and share detailed results and insights to help you win new business. True Influence generates revenue across multiple industries, promoting brands and products from some of the most successful global companies. Its customer base includes well-established blue-chip brands like IBM, Microsoft and Cisco. For more information visit True Influence online at https://trueinfluence.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn or Twitter.

Media contact:

Marissa Jabczenski

Spiralgroup Marketing + Public Relations

marissaj@spiralgroup.com

949-812-1450

SOURCE True Influence

Related Links

http://www.trueinfluence.com

