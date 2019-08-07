True Influence InsightBase® Named "Best Influencer Marketing Management Platform" in 2019 MarTech Breakthrough Awards Program

PRINCETON, N.J., Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- True Influence®, the technology leader of intent-based marketing and demand generation solutions, today announced that its InsightBase® 4.0 platform has been selected as the winner of the "Best Influencer Marketing Management Platform" award by MarTech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global marketing, sales and advertising technology industry today.

InsightBase® 4.0 is an advanced intent, intelligence marketing and sales solution that allows for the identification of in-market individuals and buying groups or demand units by customer persona. As a result, marketing and sales can more effectively reach their target prospects with the right message in near real-time when it is most critical for moving prospects forward and accelerating their purchase. B2B purchases are made by buying groups of individuals within an organization who rely on key influencers to research and help inform their decision making.

"The intuitive UI in InsightBase 4.0 allows users to identify prospects and customers who are in-market. Additionally, our customers can organize their ideal customer personas into buying groups for each of their specific solutions. InsightBase can fill gaps in verified contacts for a buying groups and identifies when new influencers have surfaced within the account," said Brian Giese, CEO at True Influence. "InsightBase gathers and analyzes hundreds of millions of intent signals each day, then employs advanced natural language processing, regression analysis, and AI technologies to ensure these signals accurately identify purchase intent for all types of B2B decision-makers who impact a final purchase decision."

The mission of the MarTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize innovation, hard work and success in a range of marketing, sales and advertising technology related categories, including marketing automation, market research and customer experience, AdTech, SalesTech, marketing analytics, content and social marketing, mobile marketing and many more. This year's program attracted more than 2,500 nominations from more than 15 different countries throughout the world.

"InsightBase 4.0 is completely up-leveling the influencer marketing space by providing users with the intelligence needed to identify otherwise hidden intent that might be overlooked if the focus is only on individual or account-level signals," said James Johnson, Managing Director at MarTech Breakthrough. "This allows marketers to tailor each persona's role in the complex B2B customer journey, as well as utilize these powerful insights across all in-market accounts. True Influence is delivering a 'breakthrough' MarTech solution with its InsightBase solution and we are thrilled to name the company a 2019 MarTech Breakthrough Award winner."

About True Influence

Founded in 2008, True Influence is a demand generation company accelerating sales revenue. We expertly leverage data, technology and content to drive high-impact marketing campaigns and share detailed results and insights to help you win new business. True Influence generates revenue across multiple industries, promoting brands and products from some of the most successful global companies. Its customer base includes well-established blue-chip brands like IBM, Microsoft and Cisco. For more information visit True Influence online at https://trueinfluence.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn or Twitter.

About MarTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MarTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in marketing, ad and sales technology companies, products and people. The MarTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough marketing technology companies and products in categories including marketing automation, AdTech, SalesTech, marketing analytics, CRM, content and social marketing, website, SEM, mobile marketing and more. For more information, visit MarTechBreakthrough.com .

