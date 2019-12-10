True Influence® Launches InsightBase® 4.2, Providing Robust Single User Interface for Consolidated, Intent-Driven Marketing and Sales Campaigns

PRINCETON, N.J., Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- True Influence®, the technology leader of intent-based marketing and demand generation solutions, today announced InsightBase® 4.2, a single user interface for consolidated, intent-driven demand generation and sales.

InsightBase 4.2 is a powerful integrated solution that allows B2B marketers to monitor the results of demand generation and sales efforts across a diverse range of solutions, allowing them to get a complete picture of the sales funnel and maximize ROI.

This new version of the award-winning solution provides users with automatic account creation, eliminating the need to manually upload or download account information, saving valuable time. Additionally, the buying group intent intelligence has been bolstered by allowing users to view more information on specific buying groups, including who the buying groups are missing as well as any spiking activity within groups. This buying group information is now included in email alerts sent directly to the specified sales and marketing professionals.

"The new features in InsightBase 4.2 really elevate the solution to a new level, making the process more automated for marketing and sales teams to quickly gain insight into their target buying groups," said Brian Giese, CEO, True Influence. "Our goal is to streamline the marketing and sales process as much as possible to help make B2B marketing organizations successful and profitable."

With increased security compliance and more power to improve marketing campaigns, InsightBase 4.2 combines the power of True Influence's award-winning advanced marketing intelligence solution with content syndication from the company's PersonaBase™ and a steady flow of demand generation from ActiveBase®. By integrating marketing campaigns in one place, results are easily measured while decreasing costs. For enhanced efficiency, email alerts notify users when campaigns are available in InsightBase 4.2.

InsightBase 4.2 now supports bi-directional data integration with Marketo, as well as other leading CRM platforms. InsightBase 4.2 works with these other solutions by dynamically updating its intent monitoring and contact delivery to synch with any changes in coverage maps and sales representative assignments. Sales teams will know which of their accounts are in-market based upon individual and buying group intent activity with relevant topics.

This new solution gives buying group insights for revenue-driven sales and marketing by organizing ideal customer personas into buying groups across any account list, target audience, or active demand segment. InsightBase 4.2 analyzes coverage levels by persona, helping to optimize database enrichment efforts. And it tracks purchase intent and engagement at both the persona and buying group level, across all accounts and target audiences.

"Being able to accurately identify the intent of your target customers is the key to being successful as a marketing and sales organization," said Kerry Cunningham, senior research director at SiriusDecisions. "Any tool that streamlines this process can save the organization time and quickly increase a company's revenue."

The intelligence from InsightBase 4.2 allows users to:

Discover contact-level intent – InsightBase 4.2 employs cookie-tracking technologies to map intent signals directly to individuals in its expansive B2B contact database.

Build a comprehensive, intent-driven revenue strategy – Discover intent trends at the company, location, and contact level. Compare this intent intelligence to buying group models for a deeper understanding of new opportunities and influencers within an account.

Identify buying groups – Quickly and automatically identify buying group members and track their engagement performance, saving marketing and sales teams hundreds of work hours.

Engage active demand accounts, buying groups and prospects – Intent insights, spiking accounts, and contacts are configured for Marketo, CRM or marketing automation system for immediate qualification and outreach. Trigger intelligent workflows and target engagement at all stages of a customer's journey.

Enable intent-driven sales and marketing decisions – InsightBase 4.2's powerful intent analysis, segmentation and research tools go beyond lookalike modeling to identify your Total Active Market.

Leverage big data analytics for better B2B prospects – InsightBase 4.2's exclusive multi-variant Relevance Engine™ uses natural language processing, machine learning, and artificial intelligence to gather and analyze billions of intent signals each day to identify organizations researching topics relevant to companies and their products. True Influence's proprietary identity graph technology identifies contact-level intent from B2B decision-makers across all departments in an account.

