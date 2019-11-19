True Influence® Launches Intent Data Feed for B2B Marketing and Sales

PRINCETON, N.J., Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- True Influence®, the technology leader of intent-based marketing and demand generation solutions, today announced its IntentBase® intent data feed that provides B2B marketer, data and IT with the identification of meaningful intent signals that represent real opportunities to engage and connect with a target audience.

"Quality intent data can be a powerful predictor of who is in a specific market and ready to buy, enabling organizations to improve the performance and success of their sales and marketing programs," said Brian Giese, CEO, True Influence. "Our data covers the entire world wide web, researching intent across millions of accounts and locations, increasing the amount and quality of intent data that our users receive."

True Influence's intent data is more expansive than what's available from data co-ops or single-source providers, providing a comprehensive base for the advanced intent analysis. Intent behavior is monitored by both executive and managerial customer personas to give a complete picture of organizational buying dynamics. Key features include:

Option of either domain intent data – company, URL, city, state, topic, intent score, and date, or contact intent data, which adds the hashed email, or contact data with specific contact information, which targets the exact email and the precise in-market contact (full name and position) showing activity relevant to your specific topics.

Exclusive True Influence Identity Graph™ technology that identifies intent signals absent from most other data streams.

Advanced triangulation based on dozens of variables pinpoints accounts, locations, and specific individuals who are expressing intent. This critical intent intelligence is either missing or ignored in most other data streams.

Buying groups or demand unit determination by customer persona automatically identifying individuals who match the criteria across any account list or audience segment in a comprehensive B2B contact database.

Artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, and natural language processing identifies the precise person in-market and topical interests, and maps intent activity to True Influence's more than 6,500 B2B topics. New topics can be added at any time.

True Influence's B2B contact data undergoes rigorous quarterly maintenance that includes standardization, verification, deliverability, NCOA, and deceased processing. Additionally, all intent and contact information delivered by IntentBase is in full compliance with GDPR and other prevailing privacy regulations.

IntentBase utilizes data stream and advanced True Influence Relevance Engine™ analytics to deliver only the data relevant to selected accounts, personas, and topics based on activity type, topical relevance, and historical trends to find patterns that make intent a strategic differentiator for a specific solution. The data is delivered in formats that can be integrated into any data-driven sales and marketing system with the options of domain intent data, contact intent data, or contact data with specific contact information. IntentBase can be delivered in XML, JSON, or delimited formats.

"As data becomes more accessible, B2B marketers need to be able to make it scalable and useful in order to accurately target prospects when they are in a specific market and ready to buy. This is where quality intent data is critical," said Kerry Cunningham, senior research director at SiriusDecisions. "Being able to view buying group and contact level data gives marketers the ability to understand and leverage customer insights to identify potential buyers at a very early stage."

The IntentBase data feed is tailored to each organization's specific solution and can power every aspect of B2B revenue generation. The True Influence data dictionary contains contact values relevant to both B2B and B2B2C revenue generation, any of which can be included in the IntentBase service. An organization can choose domain intent or contact intent data, or a mix of domain and contact intent data. The feed can be enhanced with fully verified B2B contact records for individuals who are expressing intent. IntentBase can add the power of intent to any solution that brings together B2B buyers and sellers, including data service providers, customer data platforms, software solution providers, marketing intelligence, marketing and sales automation software, CRM and customer success, agencies, demand generation, content marketing, email marketing, multi-channel marketing, programmatic advertising, teleprospecting service providers, and more.

About True Influence

Founded in 2008, True Influence is a demand generation company that accelerates B2B sales revenue. We expertly leverage data, technology and content to drive high-impact marketing campaigns and share detailed results and insights to help you win new business. True Influence generates revenue across multiple industries, promoting brands and products from successful global companies that include well-established blue-chip brands like IBM, Microsoft and Cisco. Our innovation has garnered us the 2019 MarTech Breakthrough Award for Best Influencer Marketing Management Platform, the 2019 B2B Innovator Awards for C-Suite Strategy and People's Choice, and the 2019 RELE Award for Sales Enablement. For more information visit True Influence online at https://trueinfluence.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn or Twitter.

