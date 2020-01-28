True Influence® Launches the True Influence Marketing Cloud™ Digital Marketing Platform that Provides Enhanced Integrated Marketing and Sales Campaigns in Real-Time

PRINCETON, N.J., Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- True Influence®, the technology leader of intent-based marketing, sales and demand generation solutions, today announced the True Influence Marketing Cloud. The True Influence Marketing Cloud is a digital marketing platform that connects data and customer experiences, as well as helps marketing and sales understand, acquire, and retain customers with connected data and intelligence.

The True Influence Marketing Cloud allows for cross-channel marketing and sales, providing higher engagement for campaigns and sales appointments as well as the ability to personalize B2B strategies, optimize tactics and gain near real-time analytics and insights.

"Being able to maintain and manage critical data is key to the ongoing success of sales and marketing programs, and ultimately, the bottom line for a company," said Brian Giese, CEO, True Influence. "Our new Marketing Cloud provides all marketing and sales tactics in a single location with results for each campaign, allowing users to make changes in real-time and immediately increase the effectiveness of campaign actions in one place."

It begins with the collection of raw data feeds from the web, capturing crucial intent signals indicating that customers or prospects may be interested and ready to buy. This data is then housed in the True Influence Database (TIDB) where it is categorized and enriched before being processed through the True Influence platform.

Once the refined data is in the platform it starts with an Identity Graph Triangulation™ where records are matched to build a cohesive, omnichannel view of individual customers. These customer records are then analyzed by the True Influence Relevance Engine™, where advanced analytics using natural language processing, machine learning, and artificial intelligence examine their behaviors to identify billions of intent signals. Each contact record is built with unprecedented speed and accuracy and is TripleCheck® validated to ensure all information is 100 percent correct. This three-pronged process uses True Influence proprietary algorithms to screen out inaccurate records, so only real, active B2B contact records are delivered.

The entire True Influence Marketing Cloud integrates easily to inform any Marketing Automation Platform or CRM system, and all of the company's SaaS software is self-service, allowing users to manage the entire True Influence suite of intent-based solutions on their own or with the help of True Influence.

Intent is the foundation for all the True Influence solutions found in the True Influence Marketing Cloud:

InsightBase® to feed marketing the True Influence proprietary intent data

IntentBase® for campaign insights and analytics

PersonaBase® for content syndication

DisplayBase® for programmatic advertising

ActiveBase® for all stages of demand generation

AppointmentBase® to set appointments for sales that are in the buying stage

The True Influence Marketing cloud provides the on-time and accurate demand generation, brand protection, and campaign analytics critical to success of any integrated marketing campaign.

"The ability to deliver data-driven customer experiences is a huge challenge for sales and marketing organizations," said John Donlon, vice president, product management at Forrester. "Providing an integrated marketing platform that enables a consistent cross-channel experience can drastically effect the results of a company's campaign efforts, saving time and increasing revenue."

