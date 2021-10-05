True Influence® Named A Global Leader in Cloud Computing

PRINCETON, N.J., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Business Intelligence Group today announced that it has awarded True Influence®, the technology leader of data-driven sales and marketing solutions, a 2021 Stratus Award for Cloud Computing for the True Influence Marketing Cloud™ in their annual business award program. The organization sought to identify the companies, products, and people that are offering unique solutions that take advantage of cloud technologies.

"True Influence is at the forefront of helping to drive practical innovations in the cloud," said Maria Jimenez, chief nominations officer of Business Intelligence Group. "The cloud is now part of the fabric of our personal and professional lives, and we are thrilled that our volunteer judges were able to help promote all of these innovative services, organizations, and executives."

The True Influence Marketing Cloud™ is a digital marketing solution that brings B2B demand generation and programmatic advertising campaigns into one integrated, real-time management platform powered by industry-leading business contact data and purchase intent. It allows for cross-channel marketing to drive sales, providing higher engagement across all marketing channels as well as the ability to personalize buyer journeys, optimize tactics, and gain near real-time analytics and insights for integrated marketing campaigns.

"We developed the True Influence Marketing Cloud to make things simple for sales and marketing organizations by putting all the tools they need in one place, streamlining the process and increasing their chances for revenue growth and success," said Brian Giese, CEO of True Influence. "It's an honor to be recognized for our efforts and commitment to our customers."

An integrated, account-based digital marketing solution, the True Influence Marketing Cloud allows organizations to optimize their sales and marketing operations, whether it's Account-Based Marketing (ABM), Net New, or a mix of approaches. The platform provides users with a clear view of the decision-makers tasked with researching a specific solution or service, and how they work as individuals or in buying groups to make the final purchase decision. It utilizes high-quality data to define and micro-target specific audiences based on topical interest, buying group coverage, using extensive demographic, firmographic, and technographic filters. Users can push these audiences into ABM campaigns as well as monitor and report their outcomes.

About True Influence

Founded in 2008, True Influence is the pioneer in the identification, processing, and delivery of relevant buyer intent signals in the B2B marketplace. Our proprietary approach to identity resolution and intent signal analysis is unique in that we collect and catalog decision-makers' content consumption behaviors across the entire internet. We expertly leverage data, technology, and content to drive high-impact marketing campaigns to help our customers win new business. True Influence generates revenue across multiple industries, promoting brands and products from successful global companies that include well-established blue-chip brands like IBM, Microsoft, and Cisco. Our innovation earned us numerous industry awards including the 2021 People's Choice Stevie Award for Favorite New Product, 2019 and 2020 MarTech Breakthrough Award for Best Influencer Marketing Management Platform, 2020 Business Intelligence Group's BIG Award for Business for Company of the Year, and 2020 CIO Applications Award for Top MarTech Solution Providers. For more information visit True Influence at https://trueinfluence.com or follow us on Facebook , LinkedIn or Twitter .

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry and business award programs , business executives—those with experience and knowledge—judge the programs. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

Media contact:

True Influence

Marissa Jabczenski Farfone

[email protected]

SOURCE True Influence

Related Links

http://www.trueinfluence.com

