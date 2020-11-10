True Influence Named Company of the Year in Business Intelligence Group's BIG Award for Business

PRINCETON, N.J., Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- True Influence® , the technology leader of intent-based sales and marketing solutions, today announced it has received the Business Intelligence Group's BIG Award for Business and was named 2020 Company of the Year. The organization's annual program rewards companies, products and people that are leading their respective industries.

"We are proud to accept this award as a testimonial to our commitment to provide quality solutions to our customers," said Brian Giese, CEO of True Influence. "We know that B2B marketing and sales organizations are under more pressure than ever to deliver more with less resources, so we developed a solution that puts all the tools into one place to streamline the process and increase the chance for success."

True Influence collects and catalogs decision-makers' content consumption across the entire internet, not just a limited collection of publisher web sites or their own online channels. This information, called intent data, is then used to identify and target decision-makers who are actively researching a purchase decision. Coupled with the company's dedication to verify and deliver only the most accurate contact information, this approach to behavioral data targeting quickly moved True Influence to a leadership position among B2B lead providers.

Organizations of all sizes are having to adapt to changing regulations, buying behaviors and new revenue cycles. The BIG Award for Business judges were looking for companies that are not only adapting, but choosing to re-write the rules and accelerate change. These awards represent those companies that set an inspirational example for the global business community.

"We are so proud to reward True Influence for their outstanding 2020 achievements," said Maria Jimenez, chief nomination officer of the Business Intelligence Group . "This year's group of winners are clearly leading by example in the global business community."

About True Influence

Founded in 2008, True Influence helps you grow your business with actionable intent data. We expertly leverage data, technology, and content to drive high-impact marketing campaigns and share detailed results and insights to help you win new business. True Influence generates revenue across multiple industries, promoting brands and products from successful global companies that include well-established blue-chip brands like IBM, Microsoft, and Cisco. Our innovation earned us numerous industry awards including the 2019 and 2020 MarTech Breakthrough Award for Best Influencer Marketing Management Platform, 2020 CIO Applications Award for Top MarTech Solution Providers, 2019 B2B Innovator Awards for C-Suite Strategy and People's Choice, and 2019 RELE Award for Sales Enablement. For more information visit True Influence online at https://trueinfluence.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn or Twitter.

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs , business executives—those with experience and knowledge—judge the programs. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

