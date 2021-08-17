True Influence® Named to Inc. Magazine's List of Fastest-Growing Companies

PRINCETON, N.J., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine today revealed that True Influence®, the technology leader of data-driven sales and marketing solutions, is on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses.

"We are proud to be recognized by Inc. Magazine as one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S. by being included on the Inc. 5000 list," said Brian Giese, CEO of True Influence. "When the pandemic hit, the importance of the digital channels for B2B companies increased significantly, making our data-driven solutions more important than ever for our customers to find the right way to connect with buyers that are in market and working remotely or in a hybrid workplace. We are always committed to delivering quality, accurate data that allows our customers to expand their business and increase revenue."

Not only have the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but this year's list also proved especially resilient and flexible given 2020's unprecedented challenges. Among the 5,000, the average median three-year growth rate soared to 543 percent, and median revenue reached $11.1 million. Together, those companies added more than 610,000 jobs over the past three years.

Despite the global pandemic, True Influence exhibited another record year of accomplishments and progress in 2020. Key highlights included:

Increased annual revenue in 2020 by 33 percent from 2019

Accomplished 29 consecutive quarters of profitability

Gross profit increased from 68 percent in 2019 to 74 percent in 2020

Added 80 new customers in 2020

Increased international revenue by more than 55 percent from 2019

"The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we've lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people."

Companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2017 to 2020. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2017. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2020. Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc.

About True Influence

Founded in 2008, True Influence helps you grow your business with actionable intent data. We expertly leverage data, technology, and content to drive high-impact marketing campaigns and share detailed results and insights to help you win new business. True Influence generates revenue across multiple industries, promoting brands and products from successful global companies that include well-established blue-chip brands like IBM, Microsoft, and Cisco. Our innovation earned us the 2019 and 2020 MarTech Breakthrough Award for Best Influencer Marketing Management Platform, the 2019 B2B Innovator Awards for C-Suite Strategy and People's Choice, and the 2019 RELE Award for Sales Enablement. For more information visit True Influence online at https://trueinfluence.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn or Twitter.

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including web sites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Vision Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com. For more information on the Inc. 5000 Vision Conference, visit http://conference.inc.com/.

