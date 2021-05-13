True Influence® Now Available in AWS Data Exchange

PRINCETON, N.J., May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- True Influence ®, the technology leader of data-driven sales and marketing solutions, today announced it is now available in AWS Data Exchange, a service that makes it easy to find, subscribe to, and use third-party data in the cloud from Amazon Web Services (AWS).

"We have a responsibility to provide our customers access to the highest quality anonymized B2B data to empower them to monitor industry trends, fuel their business intelligence platforms, and micro-target audiences for sales and marketing initiatives," said Brian Giese, CEO of True Influence. "Working with AWS simplifies the process of sharing data with our customers as well as providing us access to the vast network of data subscribers within AWS Data Exchange."

Under the collaboration, True Influence will provide intent data to AWS Data Exchange. True Influence curates and lists unique anonymized data sets revealing technology purchase intent emanating from specific industry segments. Subscribers will receive weekly intent signal updates and can customize their feeds. The initial market segments include HealthTech, FinTech, and MarTech while additional segments are underway. Using highly advanced signal analysis, True Influence produces daily intent signal updates across its taxonomy of more than 7,200 topics.

True Influence supplies high-quality data that provides total market and reach analysis, engagement reporting, and campaign performance forecasting. The company uses a three-pronged process of proprietary algorithms to screen out inaccurate records, so only real, active B2B contact records are delivered. It starts with an Identity Graph Triangulation® where records are matched to build a cohesive, omnichannel view of individual customers. These customer records are then analyzed by the True Influence Relevance Engine®, where advanced intent monitoring analytics using natural language processing, machine learning, and artificial intelligence examine behaviors that identify billions of intent signals to get a clear picture of the total active market (TAM) for specific products and solutions. Each contact record is built with unprecedented speed and accuracy and is TripleCheck® validated to ensure all information is 100 percent correct and guaranteed.

About True Influence

Founded in 2008, True Influence is the pioneer in the identification, processing, and delivery of relevant buyer intent signals in the B2B marketplace. Our proprietary approach to identity resolution and intent signal analysis is unique in that we collect and catalog decision-makers' content consumption behaviors across the entire internet. We expertly leverage data, technology, and content to drive high-impact marketing campaigns to help our customers win new business. True Influence generates revenue across multiple industries, promoting brands and products from successful global companies that include well-established blue-chip brands like IBM, Microsoft, and Cisco. Our innovation earned us numerous industry awards including the 2019 and 2020 MarTech Breakthrough Award for Best Influencer Marketing Management Platform, 2020 Business Intelligence Group's BIG Award for Business for Company of the Year, 2020 CIO Applications Award for Top MarTech Solution Providers, 2019 B2B Innovator Awards for C-Suite Strategy and People's Choice, and 2019 Rele Award for Sales Enablement. For more information visit True Influence at https://trueinfluence.com or follow us on Facebook , LinkedIn or Twitter .

