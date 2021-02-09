True Influence Partners With Datarade to Showcase B2B Intent Data to Global Clients

PRINCETON, N.J. and BERLIN, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- True Influence, the technology leader of intent-based sales and marketing solutions, has joined Datarade, the fastest-growing global e-commerce platform for commercial datasets. Datarade's tens of thousands of data buyers from every industry can now effortlessly discover, compare, and get access to True Influence's data products.

True Influence collects and catalogs data across the entire internet, capturing crucial intent signals indicating that customers or prospects may be interested and in-market. This data is then housed in the True Influence Database where it is categorized and enriched before being processed through the True Influence platform. The True Influence Datarade products are categorized by B2B Buyer Intent Data, B2B Marketing Data, Purchase Intent Data, B2B Intent Data, and B2B Leads Data. Utilizing True Influence's data allows users to gain real-time intelligence into which programs and assets are delivering account, buying group and decision maker engagement with powerful intent insights, analytics, and reports.

"We understand that the most important thing in B2B sales and marketing is accurate data, and we are committed to always providing reliable, quality data," said Brian Giese, CEO, True Influence. "Working with Datarade gives us an added opportunity to provide our data to more B2B marketing and sales organizations globally."

True Influence uses a three-pronged process of proprietary algorithms to screen out inaccurate records, so only authentic, active B2B contact records are delivered to data users. True Influence's data validation process starts with an Identity Graph Triangulation™, where records are matched to build a cohesive, omnichannel view of individual customers. These customer records are then analyzed by the True Influence Relevance Engine™, where advanced intent monitoring analytics using natural language processing, machine learning, and artificial intelligence examine behaviors that identify billions of intent signals to get a clear picture of the total active market (TAM) for specific products and solutions. Each contact record is built with unprecedented speed and accuracy and is TripleCheck® validated to ensure all information is 100% reliable.

"We're seeing demand for B2B data increase via our data marketplace, as more users need access to trustworthy B2B intent signals and accurate contact information," said Richard Hoffmann, Co-Founder and CCO of Datarade. "True Influence brings both to clients - we're looking forward to connecting them with marketing and sales clients from organizations worldwide."

True Influence's data serves clients in industries including Technology, FinTech, Telecom, Manufacturing, Health Tech, and Media and Advertising. True Influence promotes brands and products from global companies that utilize True Influence's B2B intelligence for marketing strategies and sales demand generation.

About True Influence

Founded in 2008, True Influence helps you grow your business with actionable intent data. We expertly leverage data, technology, and content to drive high-impact marketing campaigns and share detailed results and insights to help you win new business. True Influence generates revenue across multiple industries, promoting brands and products from successful global companies that include well-established blue-chip brands like IBM, Microsoft, and Cisco. Our innovation earned us numerous industry awards including the 2019 and 2020 MarTech Breakthrough Award for Best Influencer Marketing Management Platform, 2020 Business Intelligence Group BIG Award for Business for Company of the Year, 2020 CIO Applications Award for Top MarTech Solution Providers, 2019 B2B Innovator Awards for C-Suite Strategy and People's Choice, and 2019 RELE Award for Sales Enablement. For more information visit True Influence online at https://trueinfluence.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn or Twitter.

About Datarade

Datarade is the world's fastest-growing e-commerce platform for data. With a persistent focus on crafting the ultimate data shopping experience, Datarade has helped thousands of data buyers find the right data for their business, effortlessly. More than 2,000 data providers across 300+ data categories are already listed on Datarade, enabling organizations across industries to connect with trusted providers and access the best datasets and APIs. Datarade was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Media Contacts:

True Influence Datarade Marissa Jabczenski Farfone Lucy Kelly [email protected] [email protected]

SOURCE True Influence

Related Links

http://www.trueinfluence.com

