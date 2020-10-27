True Influence® Partners with LiveRamp and Wins a 2020 RampChamp Award

PRINCETON, N.J., Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- True Influence ®, the technology leader of intent-based sales and marketing solutions, today announced a partnership with LiveRamp (NYSE: RAMP), the leading data connectivity platform that enables the safe and effective use of data. Under the partnership, True Influence can securely upload large data files to LiveRamp to be activated for quick and easy customer access.

"Working with LiveRamp allows us to easily move our intent data to more customers," said Brian Giese, CEO of True Influence. "This partnership helps enhance our commitment to provide quality intent data to B2B marketing and sales organizations."

True Influence is also part of the LiveRamp Marketplace, enabling True Influence customers to discover, assess, and access ethically sourced third-party data globally to achieve improved campaign targeting and customer intelligence. LiveRamp Marketplace exists to bring buyers and sellers together in a neutral and secure environment, grounded in accurate and scalable identity.

As the leading data connectivity platform powered by core identity capabilities and an unparalleled network, LiveRamp enables companies and their partners to better connect, control, and activate data to transform customer experiences and generate more valuable business outcomes, including customer acquisition and retention.

"True Influence is known for providing high-quality intent data that many of our customers seek to help increase their sales," said Grant Ries, SVP, marketplace and emerging business at LiveRamp. "We're proud of our partnership with them and look forward to continuing to work together to make data collaboration more effective and efficient for our customers and partners."

True Influence supplies high-quality data that provides total market and reach analysis, engagement reporting, and campaign performance forecasting. The company uses a three-pronged process of proprietary algorithms to screen out inaccurate records, so only real, active B2B contact records are delivered. It starts with an Identity Graph Triangulation™ where records are matched to build a cohesive, omnichannel view of individual customers. These customer records are then analyzed by the True Influence Relevance Engine™, where advanced intent monitoring analytics using natural language processing, machine learning, and artificial intelligence examine behaviors that identify billions of intent signals to get a clear picture of the total active market (TAM) for specific products and solutions. Each contact record is built with unprecedented speed and accuracy and is TripleCheck® validated to ensure all information is 100 percent correct and guaranteed.

LiveRamp RampChamp Awards

In addition to this partnership, LiveRamp recently awarded Praveen Balla, VP, DisplayBase & Production at True Influence, as one of the RampChamp Champion of Change winners for 2020.

Recipients of this award are leaders who see the incredible value they can create when data relates to purpose, and who will reimagine customer experience, health care, education, and government, for generations to come. Visionaries in their own right, this year's honorees take a proactive approach to data and technology to design a tomorrow that is more connected and delivers better experiences than today.

"Praveen Balla exemplifies what it means to be a RampChamp by demonstrating strong, empathic leadership skills, innovative thinking, and excellence in his field," added Ries. "As a Champion of Change, Praveen is a LiveRamp advocate and actively partners with us to deliver innovation through our partnership."

About True Influence

Founded in 2008, True Influence helps you grow your business with actionable intent data. We expertly leverage data, technology, and content to drive high-impact marketing campaigns and share detailed results and insights to help you win new business. True Influence generates revenue across multiple industries, promoting brands and products from successful global companies that include well-established blue-chip brands like IBM, Microsoft, and Cisco. Our innovation earned us the 2019 MarTech Breakthrough Award for Best Influencer Marketing Management Platform, the 2019 B2B Innovator Awards for C-Suite Strategy and People's Choice, and the 2019 RELE Award for Sales Enablement. For more information visit True Influence online at https://trueinfluence.com or follow us on Facebook , LinkedIn or Twitter .

