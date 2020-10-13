True Influence® Partners with Snowflake as a B2B Intent Data Provider for Snowflake Data Marketplace

PRINCETON, N.J., Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- True Influence ®, the technology leader of intent-based sales and marketing solutions, today announced a partnership with Snowflake , the cloud data platform. Under the new partnership, True Influence will be a B2B intent data contributor to Snowflake Data Marketplace, providing essential B2B insights to marketing and sales organizations via Snowflake's single, integrated platform.

"We have always been committed to providing quality intent data to B2B marketing and sales organizations, so partnering with Snowflake made sense in that it allows us to provide our data to more people," said Brian Giese, CEO of True Influence. "Working with Snowflake provides fluid access to our data and enables a more efficient means of testing and source-pivoting due to the elimination of redundancies often associated with moving data."

Snowflake Data Marketplace gives data scientists, business intelligence and analytics professionals, and everyone who desires data-driven decision-making access to live and ready-to-query data from an ecosystem of business partners and customers, and from potentially thousands of data providers and data service providers. Snowflake has democratized the way companies share data by creating a data marketplace that allows companies to access third-party marketing data in a consumption-based manner, safely and securely. True Influence is a participating B2B intent data contributor to Snowflake Data Marketplace.

"Partnering with True Influence helps us honor our commitment to empowering businesses with secure, fast, analytics-ready data," said Snowflake VP Data Marketplace, Customer Product Strategy, Matt Glickman. "B2B marketing and sales organizations can now utilize True Influence's intent data on Snowflake Data Marketplace to build their sales and marketing campaigns with the goal of increasing revenue and ROI."

True Influence intent data is a collection of analytically curated behavioral signals that help interpret B2B purchase intent. It is used to enhance the effectiveness of the sales and marketing tech stack by improving customer and prospect targeting and tracking of the customer journey through the sales funnel. Using natural language processing, machine learning, and artificial intelligence to gather and analyze billions of intent signals, True Influence identifies individuals and organizations researching relevant B2B topics.

True Influence uses a three-pronged process of proprietary algorithms to screen out inaccurate records, so only real, active B2B contact records are delivered. It starts with an Identity Graph Triangulation™ where records are matched to build a cohesive, omnichannel view of individual customers. These customer records are then analyzed by the True Influence Relevance Engine™, where advanced intent monitoring analytics using natural language processing, machine learning, and artificial intelligence examine behaviors that identify billions of intent signals to get a clear picture of the total active market (TAM) for specific products and solutions. Each contact record is built with unprecedented speed and accuracy and is TripleCheck® validated to ensure all information is 100 percent correct and guaranteed.

True Influence's intent data feed is updated weekly and contains full contact details as well as domains, intent topics, and intent ranking scores. Learn more about True Influence's proprietary intent data feed here .

About True Influence

Founded in 2008, True Influence helps you grow your business with actionable intent data. We expertly leverage data, technology, and content to drive high-impact marketing campaigns and share detailed results and insights to help you win new business. True Influence generates revenue across multiple industries, promoting brands and products from successful global companies that include well-established blue-chip brands like IBM, Microsoft, and Cisco. Our innovation earned us the 2019 MarTech Breakthrough Award for Best Influencer Marketing Management Platform, the 2019 B2B Innovator Awards for C-Suite Strategy and People's Choice, and the 2019 RELE Award for Sales Enablement. For more information visit True Influence online at https://trueinfluence.com or follow us on Facebook , LinkedIn or Twitter .

