True Influence® Partners with The Trade Desk to Make Digital Advertising More Effective

PRINCETON, N.J., Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- True Influence®, powered by MeritB2B, the technology leader of data-driven sales and marketing solutions, today announced that it has partnered with The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD), a leading global advertising technology company, as a primary media buying platform for True Influence's programmatic campaigns.

"We know that targeting the right customer at the right time is crucial to success, so we develop our products to help make that process easier," said RK Maniyani, Chief Technology Officer of True Influence. "Working with The Trade Desk made sense because their targeting and optimization capabilities enable us to give our customers the best opportunities to precisely target their potential buyers with programmatic ads across high quality inventory."

Under the new partnership, The Trade Desk will be the main media buying platform for the fulfillment of programmatic campaigns purchased through True Influence's DisplayBase® integrated B2B media management product. DisplayBase combines True Influence's B2B marketing expertise and dedication to customer value with advanced targeting, retargeting and optimization technologies, all within the framework of the integrated True Influence Marketing Cloud™ platform. The Trade Desk platform includes access to a Demand-Side Platform (DSP) and Data Management Platform (DMP) that enables True Influence to better utilize intent data and Account-Based Marketing (ABM) data to run programmatic campaigns. Additionally, it supports improved reporting and targeting capabilities for DisplayBase orders and helps improve turnaround times for DisplayBase campaign set up and reporting availability.

DisplayBase is an integrated campaign management solution for optimizing display programs in real-time. It provides access to premium advertising inventory with a global reach, and advanced audience management and targeting features to ensure that the marketing spend has the maximum impact throughout the purchase journey. True Influence also has a team of experienced professionals to help design every plan and optimize campaigns for peak performance.

About True Influence

True Influence, powered by MeritB2B, is the pioneer in the identification, processing, and delivery of relevant buyer intent signals in the B2B marketplace. Our proprietary approach to identity resolution and intent signal analysis is unique in that we collect and catalog decision-makers' content consumption behaviors across the internet. The joined forces of MeritB2B and True Influence deliver full-funnel B2B data, identity graph capabilities, ABM, and demand generation solutions. We expertly leverage privacy-compliant data, technology, and content to drive high-impact marketing campaigns to help win new business for our global customers that include well-established blue-chip brands like IBM, Microsoft, and Cisco. For more information, visit True Influence at www.trueinfluence.com.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk™ is a technology company that empowers buyers of advertising. Through its self-service, cloud-based platform, ad buyers can create, manage, and optimize digital advertising campaigns across ad formats and devices. Integrations with major data, inventory, and publisher partners ensure maximum reach and decisioning capabilities, and enterprise APIs enable custom development on top of the platform. Headquartered in Ventura, CA, The Trade Desk has offices across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. To learn more, visit thetradedesk.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

