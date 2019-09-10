True Influence® Provides a Comprehensive, Robust Single User Solution for Easily Managing Sales and Marketing Campaigns with New InsightBase® 4.1

PRINCETON, N.J., Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- True Influence®, the technology leader of intent-based marketing and demand generation solutions, today announced InsightBase® 4.1, a powerful integrated solution that allows users to monitor the results of demand generation campaigns across a diverse range of solutions to simplify campaign management and increase revenue. The new version of InsightBase enables B2B marketers and sales to identify what is working and what is not, so that the sales funnel can be optimized for maximum ROI.

InsightBase 4.1 combines True Influence's award-winning InsightBase® 4.0 advanced marketing intelligence solution with demand generation from the company's PersonaBase™ and ActiveBase® solutions into a single user interface (UI) for increased security compliance, and improved sales and marketing campaigns. By integrating campaigns in one place, results are easily measured while decreasing costs. For enhanced efficiency, email alerts notify users when campaigns are available in InsightBase 4.1.

InsightBase 4.1 supports leading sales and marketing platforms with CRM bi-directional integration, so data can be shared without manual intervention. Once integrated with a CRM, InsightBase 4.1 dynamically updates changes in the coverage map, including each sales representative assigned to an account. Sales teams will know which of their accounts are "hot prospects" based upon that prospect's intent activity with relevant topics.

"We know companies are inundated with various sales and marketing solutions and it can get overwhelming to decipher which products are best for specific functions. That is why we wanted to provide a comprehensive, robust solution in a single user interface for our customers to easily manage campaigns and share data to increase revenue," said Brian Giese, CEO, True Influence.

InsightBase 4.1 looks for spikes in purchase research activity from individuals within buying groups or demand units who are actively researching a company's product or solution. This intent signal data is then connected with verified contact information and firmographic data and organized around True Influence's extensive library of 6,000+ topics that are essential to a specific product and its relevant markets.

The powerful intelligence from InsightBase 4.1 allows users to:

Discover contact intent and domain intent. InsightBase 4.1 employs cookie-tracking technologies to map intent signals directly to individuals in its expansive B2B contact database.

Build a comprehensive, intent-driven revenue strategy. Discover intent data trends at the domain, location, and contact level. Users can compare this intent intelligence to buying group models for a deeper understanding of new opportunities and influencers within an account.

Engage active demand accounts and prospects. Intent data insights, spiking accounts, and intent contacts are configured for a company's CRM or marketing automation system for immediate qualification and outreach, providing intelligent workflows and target engagement at all stages of a customer's journey.

Enable data-driven sales and marketing decisions. InsightBase 4.1's powerful intent analysis, segmentation, and research tools go beyond lookalike modeling to identify your Total Active Market.

Leverage big data analytics for better B2B prospects. InsightBase 4.1's exclusive multi-variant Relevance Engine™ uses natural language processing, machine learning, and artificial intelligence to gather and analyze billions of intent signals each day to identify organizations that are researching topics relevant to companies and their products. True Influence's proprietary identity graph technology identifies contact-level intent from B2B decision-makers across all departments in an account.

About True Influence

Founded in 2008, True Influence is a demand generation company accelerating sales revenue. We expertly leverage data, technology and content to drive high-impact marketing campaigns and share detailed results and insights to help you win new business. True Influence generates revenue across multiple industries, promoting brands and products from some of the most successful global companies. Its customer base includes well-established blue-chip brands like IBM, Microsoft and Cisco. For more information visit True Influence online at https://trueinfluence.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn or Twitter.

Media contact:

Marissa Jabczenski

Spiralgroup Marketing + Public Relations

marissaj@spiralgroup.com

949-812-1450

SOURCE True Influence

Related Links

http://www.trueinfluence.com

