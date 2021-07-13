True Influence® Successfully Completes SOC 2 Type 2 Customer Data Security Certification

PRINCETON, N.J., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- True Influence®, the technology leader of data-driven sales and marketing solutions, today announced it has successfully completed the Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type 2 audit and certification for the second year in a row. This report is the most comprehensive within the SOC protocol. Completing this rigorous requirement is another way True Influence proves its system is designed to keep its customers' sensitive data secure.

The audit report examines controls related to security, availability, systems processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy of information. The SOC 2 Type 2 audit found that True Influence meets the standards for customer data security and availability trust services principles with zero exceptions listed.

"This achievement demonstrates True Influence's ability to implement critical security policies and our commitment to compliance," said Ray Estevez, CIO at True Influence. "Our customers can trust that our data-driven solutions deliver the highest quality data which is managed under the highest data privacy and governance standards."

The SOC 2 Type 2 audit is completed annually, demonstrating True Influence's ongoing commitment to security and compliance for all its solutions.

It is True Influence's privacy policy to respect their customers' privacy regarding any information that may be collected, how that information may be used and/or shared with others, how it is safeguarded, and how their customers choose to control its use in connection with their marketing activities. The company is also 100 percent can-spam compliant with a zero-tolerance spam policy.

About True Influence

Founded in 2008, True Influence is the pioneer in the identification, processing, and delivery of relevant buyer intent signals in the B2B marketplace. Our proprietary approach to identity resolution and intent signal analysis is unique in that we collect and catalog decision-makers' content consumption behaviors across the entire internet. We expertly leverage data, technology, and content to drive high-impact marketing campaigns to help our customers win new business. True Influence generates revenue across multiple industries, promoting brands and products from successful global companies that include well-established blue-chip brands like IBM, Microsoft, and Cisco. Our innovation earned us numerous industry awards including the 2021 People's Choice Stevie Award for Favorite New Product, 2019 and 2020 MarTech Breakthrough Award for Best Influencer Marketing Management Platform, 2020 Business Intelligence Group's BIG Award for Business for Company of the Year, and 2020 CIO Applications Award for Top MarTech Solution Providers. For more information visit True Influence at https://trueinfluence.com or follow us on Facebook , LinkedIn or Twitter .

Media contact:

Marissa Jabczenski Farfone

Public Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE True Influence

Related Links

http://www.trueinfluence.com

