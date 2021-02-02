True Influence® Surpasses Growth and Revenue Milestones During the Global Pandemic

PRINCETON, N.J., Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- True Influence ®, the technology leader of data-based sales and marketing solutions, today announced continued growth milestones globally, including an annual revenue increase of 33 percent over 2019. Additionally, this year the company launched the True Influence Marketing Cloud™ for intent-driven, multi-channel account-based demand generation.

Despite the global pandemic, True Influence exhibited another record year of accomplishments and progress. Key highlights from this year include:

Increased annual revenue in 2020 by 33 percent from 2019

Accomplished 29 consecutive quarters of profitability

Gross profit increased from 68 percent in 2019 to 74 percent in 2020

Added 80 new customers in 2020

Increased international revenue by more than 55 percent from 2019

"When the pandemic hit, the importance of the digital channels for B2B companies increased significantly, making our data more important than ever for sales and marketing to find the right way to connect with buyers that are in market and working remotely," said Brian Giese, CEO at True Influence. "As part of this effort we continually listen to customer feedback and provide innovative solutions that help them succeed and increase their revenue."

To support the growth and milestones achieved this year, True Influence launched its True Influence Marketing Cloud solution to support B2B marketing and sales organizations that are under more pressure than ever to deliver more with less resources. This solution puts all the tools into one place – content syndication, programmatic display and data - to streamline the process and increase the chance for success.

The True Influence Marketing Cloud is a digital marketing platform that connects intent data, contact records, and customer experiences helping marketing and sales understand, acquire, and retain customers in near real-time. It allows for cross-channel marketing and sales, providing higher engagement for channels and sales appointments as well as the ability to personalize B2B strategies, optimize tactics and gain near real-time analytics and insights for multiple integrated marketing channels.

