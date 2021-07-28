True Influence® to Provide Data to Federal Agencies

PRINCETON, N.J., July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- True Influence®, the technology leader of data-driven sales and marketing solutions, today announced that Grist Mill Exchange will host True Influence's B2B intent data listings on their federal data marketplace, as well as promote and broker data agreements with federal agencies for data monetization.

"We are excited about our relationship with Grist Mill because it provides us with the opportunity to connect with a new market that was difficult to reach in the past," said Brian Giese, CEO of True Influence. "We have always been committed to delivering the most accurate data on the market to B2B sales and marketing organizations, and now we can offer that same high-quality data to government-only data users."

True Influence supplies high-quality data that provides total market and reach analysis, engagement reporting, and campaign performance forecasting. True Influence uses a three-pronged process of proprietary algorithms to identify high-quality contacts, so only real, active B2B contact records are delivered. It starts with an Identity Graph Triangulation™ where contact and business identities are matched to build a cohesive, omnichannel view of an individual and account. These records are then enhanced with intent by the True Influence Relevance Engine™, using natural language processing, machine learning, and artificial intelligence to examine behaviors and identify intent signals to get a clear picture of individual and organizational intent to purchase. Finally, to assure accuracy, all lead data is TripleCheck® validated, ensuring accuracy and deliverability.

Grist Mill Exchange has created a platform that connects data providers to government customers who are looking to acquire data for use within the Federal government. "We are thrilled to be collaborating with True Influence to offer their very useful data through what we believe is truly an innovative marketplace-like platform," said Grist Mill Exchange president, Kristin Wood. As a former senior analyst, Kristin Wood sees the Grist Mill Exchange as a game-changer for analysts and the data providers. "We developed the Grist Mill Exchange with an appreciation that data is key to planning and analysis in public and non-public organizations, especially in the age of the Internet of Things. The exchange allows a range of organizations, from small to large, to purchase the data they need, when they need it."

Founded in 2008, True Influence is the pioneer in the identification, processing, and delivery of relevant buyer intent signals in the B2B marketplace. Our proprietary approach to identity resolution and intent signal analysis is unique in that we collect and catalog decision-makers' content consumption behaviors across the entire internet. We expertly leverage data, technology, and content to drive high-impact marketing campaigns to help our customers win new business. True Influence generates revenue across multiple industries, promoting brands and products from successful global companies that include well-established blue-chip brands like IBM, Microsoft, and Cisco. Our innovation earned us numerous industry awards including the 2021 People's Choice Stevie Award for Favorite New Product, 2019 and 2020 MarTech Breakthrough Award for Best Influencer Marketing Management Platform, 2020 Business Intelligence Group's BIG Award for Business for Company of the Year, and 2020 CIO Applications Award for Top MarTech Solution Providers. For more information visit True Influence at https://trueinfluence.com or follow us on Facebook , LinkedIn or Twitter .

