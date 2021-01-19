True Influence® Virtual Summit to Feature Technology Industry Experts and Special Guest Howie Mandel

PRINCETON, N.J., Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- True Influence ®, the technology leader of intent-based sales and marketing solutions, is holding its inaugural 2021 True Influence Summit – Accelerating Revenue in Un certain Times this week. This virtual Summit will address how digital demand generation becomes a revenue machine in 2021.

As businesses struggle to navigate through information overload, it's critical to break the cycle. True Influence is bringing together some of the best minds in the technology industry to discuss crucial learnings and insights that align marketing, sales and data to build a path to a successful and certain B2B future. Additionally, True Influence will share critical information from a Forrester Research commissioned report that evaluates the state of B2B sellers' go-to-market strategies.

The half-day virtual Summit is being held Thursday, January 21, 2021 from 12:00pm – 3:40pm (EST). The featured speakers will address multiple topics. See below for more details:

Entertainment:

Howie Mandel - comedian, television personality, screenwriter, actor, producer, director, entrepreneur, game show host and author.

Howie will be popping into the Summit multiple times during the day to provide entertainment to attendees, as well as being the keynote speaker.

Key Take Aways:

Brian Giese, CEO, True Influence

Brian will give the opening and closing remarks for the Summit where he will address practical, real-world examples around how to align marketing and sales with data to deliver specific goals. He will discuss how the pandemic moved all B2B marketing and sales activities to digital, the big challenges that B2B leaders face in accelerating revenue, the importance of intent data for B2B organizations, and much more.

Interactive Panel - Actioning for The Future

Aligning Intent Across Sales, Marketing & Data

Oktay Arifkhan - SVP Data, ViacomCBS

Brian Solis - Global Innovation Evangelist, Salesforce

Leslie Canning – Vice President, Worldwide Sales Enablement, Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Meaningful collaboration between sales, marketing, and data boosts business revenue significantly, allowing B2B leaders to effectively plan digital marketing and sales strategies that increase revenue by successfully moving business forward. Accurately using data to identify and reach in-market buyers at the right time with the right message is critical for an effective and profitable organization. Quality data gives us information about prospective customers before any action takes place, so we can plan smarter engagements. Aligning sales, marketing and data allows us to plan effective strategies for segmenting, personalizing, connecting, and closing successfully.

Fireside Chat

Modernized B2B Marketing

Kay Kienast, CMO, True Influence

Laura Ramos - VP, Principal Analyst, Forrester Research

Critical information from a 2020 Forrester Research commissioned report that evaluates the state of B2B sellers' go-to-market strategies will be shared and discussed. Forrester's research found that while sellers realize the future of selling has arrived, many struggle to meet the moment with comprehensive, optimized prospective buyer engagement strategies. This Fireside Chat will delve into what this means for business-to-business (B2B) brands as well as for their business-to-consumer (B2C) counterparts.

Interactive Panel - Success in Depth

Activating the Journey to Accelerated Revenue

Tim Schneller - Head of Global Marketing, Honeywell

David Amaro – Senior Manager, Corporate Marketing, Salesforce

Honeywell PPE is piloting a new benefit for their Honeywell Partner Program. The vision is self-service lead generation through their partner portal eliminating manual efforts where minimal leads were produced using generic MDF/Co-op funded programs. Partners would interact seamlessly with Honeywell to update lead status allowing for close collaboration driving a measurable improvement in the lead to revenue cycle. Tim will discuss how he is using content syndication with display advertising and the preliminary results.

Salesforce has already surpassed the industry benchmark for both impressions and click-throughs with their display advertising implementation. David will discuss the impact that ABM display ad campaigns has had on his business, as well as review the best practices when using displays ads for ABM.

To attend the 2021 True Influence Summit, click her for online Press Registration, and here for General Registration.

True Influence generates revenue across multiple industries, promoting brands and products from successful global companies that include well-established blue-chip brands like IBM, Microsoft, and Cisco. Our innovation earned us numerous industry awards including the 2019 and 2020 MarTech Breakthrough Award for Best Influencer Marketing Management Platform, 2020 Business Intelligence Group BIG Award for Business for Company of the Year, 2020 CIO Applications Award for Top MarTech Solution Providers, 2019 B2B Innovator Awards for C-Suite Strategy and People's Choice, and 2019 RELE Award for Sales Enablement.

