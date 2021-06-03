True Influence® Wins People's Choice Stevie® Award in 2021 American Business Awards®

PRINCETON, N.J., June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- True Influence® , the technology leader of data-driven sales and marketing solutions, was named a winner of a People's Choice Stevie® Award for Favorite New Products in the 19th Annual American Business Awards® for its True Influence Marketing Cloud™.

"We are honored to receive this award which further demonstrates not only our commitment to our customers but our positive relationship with them as well," said Brian Giese, CEO of True Influence. "We listen to our customers and take their input into consideration when developing our solutions so that we are delivering a quality solution that increases their chance for success and revenue growth."

The American Business Awards are the nation's premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small.

The People's Choice Stevie Awards for Favorite New Products are a feature of The American Business Awards in which the general public can vote for their favorite new products and services of the year. More than 92,000 votes were cast in people's choice categories this year. All new products and services nominated in the ABAs' new product categories were included in people's choice voting. More than 3,800 nominations were submitted to this year's American Business Awards for consideration in a wide range of categories, including New Product or Service of the Year, Most Innovative Company of the Year, Management Team of the Year, Best New Product or Service of the Year, Corporate Social Responsibility Program of the Year, and Startup of the Year, among others.

True Influence Marketing Cloud

The True Influence Marketing Cloud is an integrated, account-based digital marketing solution that allows organizations to optimize their sales and marketing operations, whether it's Account-Based Marketing (ABM), Net New, or a mix of approaches. True Influence provides high-quality data that powers the total market and reach analysis, engagement reporting, and campaign performance forecasting.

It begins with the collection of raw data feeds from the web, capturing crucial intent signals indicating that customers or prospects may be interested and in-market. This data is then housed in the True Influence Database (TIDB) where it is categorized and enriched before being processed through the True Influence platform. Once the refined data is in the platform it starts with an Identity Graph Triangulation™ where records are matched to build a cohesive, omnichannel view of individual customers. These customer records are then analyzed by the True Influence Relevance Engine™, where advanced analytics using natural language processing, machine learning, and artificial intelligence examine their behaviors to identify billions of intent signals. Each contact record is built with unprecedented speed and accuracy and is TripleCheck® validated to ensure all information is correct. This three-pronged process uses True Influence proprietary algorithms to screen out inaccurate records, so only real, active B2B contact records are delivered.

The True Influence Marketing Cloud provides integrated channels on-time and accurate demand generation, brand protection, and channel analytics critical to the success of any integrated marketing campaign.

About True Influence

Founded in 2008, True Influence is the pioneer in the identification, processing, and delivery of relevant buyer intent signals in the B2B marketplace. Our proprietary approach to identity resolution and intent signal analysis is unique in that we collect and catalog decision-makers' content consumption behaviors across the entire internet. We expertly leverage data, technology, and content to drive high-impact marketing campaigns to help our customers win new business. True Influence generates revenue across multiple industries, promoting brands and products from successful global companies that include well-established blue-chip brands like IBM, Microsoft, and Cisco. Our innovation earned us numerous industry awards including the 2019 and 2020 MarTech Breakthrough Award for Best Influencer Marketing Management Platform, 2020 Business Intelligence Group's BIG Award for Business for Company of the Year, 2020 CIO Applications Award for Top MarTech Solution Providers, 2019 B2B Innovator Awards for C-Suite Strategy and People's Choice, and 2019 Rele Award for Sales Enablement. For more information visit True Influence at https://trueinfluence.com or follow us on Facebook , LinkedIn or Twitter .

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, and the Stevie Awards for Great Employers. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

