True Influence® Wins Second Consecutive MarTech Breakthrough Award for "Best Influencer Marketing Management Platform"

PRINCETON, N.J., Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- True Influence® , the technology leader of intent-based sales and marketing solutions, today announced that the company has been named the winner of the "Best Influencer Marketing Management Platform" award for the second straight year by the 2020 MarTech Breakthrough Awards Program. This year the True Influence Marketing Cloud™ was selected for the award with the company's InsightBase® solution being the award recipient in 2019.

The True Influence ABM Marketing Cloud™ provides intent-driven, multi-channel account-based demand generation. It gives B2B marketing and sales organizations comprehensive insights into accounts, buying groups and individual prospects who make the final purchase decisions, as well as the tools to successfully act on this information across all channels. It includes an integrated interface that provides real-time account-level engagement and campaign performance data, allowing users to forecast and refine campaigns for the best ROI on their sales and marketing investment.

The True Influence ABM Marketing Cloud is an integrated, account-based digital marketing solution that allows organizations to optimize their sales and marketing operations, whether its Account-Based Marketing (ABM), Net New or a mix of approaches. True Influence provides high quality data that powers the total market and reach analysis, engagement reporting and campaign performance forecasting.

"We are honored to receive this award for the second year in a row. It's a testament to our commitment to provide quality solutions that help marketing and sales increase their chances for success," said Brian Giese, CEO of True Influence. "We developed the True Influence ABM Marketing Cloud to help simplify coordinating campaigns across channels and give users confidence in executing AMB programs at scale."

The mission of the MarTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of marketing, sales and advertising technology related categories, including marketing automation, market research and customer experience, AdTech, SalesTech, marketing analytics, content and social marketing, mobile marketing and many more. This year's program attracted more than 2,750 nominations from over 15 different countries throughout the world.

"The True Influence Marketing Cloud provides integrated channels on-time and accurate demand generation, brand protection, and channel analytics critical to success of any integrated marketing campaign," said James Johnson, managing director at MarTech Breakthrough. "The ideal marketing cloud uses automation to coordinate multiple channels simultaneously for more impactful campaigns, and True Influence is delivering on that ideal with a breakthrough platform that we are thrilled to recognize in our annual MarTech Breakthrough Awards program."

About True Influence

Founded in 2008, True Influence helps you grow your business with actionable intent data. We expertly leverage data, technology, and content to drive high-impact marketing campaigns and share detailed results and insights to help you win new business. True Influence generates revenue across multiple industries, promoting brands and products from successful global companies that include well-established blue-chip brands like IBM, Microsoft, and Cisco. Our innovation earned us the 2019 MarTech Breakthrough Award for Best Influencer Marketing Management Platform, the 2019 B2B Innovator Awards for C-Suite Strategy and People's Choice, and the 2019 RELE Award for Sales Enablement. For more information visit True Influence online at https://trueinfluence.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn or Twitter.

About MarTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MarTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in marketing, ad and sales technology companies, products and people. The MarTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough marketing technology companies and products in categories including marketing automation, AdTech, SalesTech, marketing analytics, CRM, content and social marketing, website, SEM, mobile marketing and more. For more information, visit MarTechBreakthrough.com .

