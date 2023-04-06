True I/O Welcomes Crypto.com's Karl Turner to Advisory Board

Turner brings vast domain expertise and industry knowledge to support True I/O's strategic initiatives within financial services sector

CARLSBAD, Calif., April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- True I/O , a tokenization company and distributor of unique digital tokens across Financial Services and the Internet of Things, welcomes Crypto.com 's Vice President of North America Karl Turner to its board of advisors. Drawing from more than five years of institutional crypto experience at the senior level, Turner will utilize his domain expertise and extensive network to support several of True I/O's strategic initiatives within the financial services sector.

By leveraging his experience and network within the crypto ecosystem, Turner will help guide business decisions and provide strategic recommendations, informing the organization's go-to-market strategy for products and services related to crypto exchanges and wallets, as well as its tokenization strategy for digital assets.

"Karl's impressive track record for driving business growth, combined with his vast industry experience and international profile, makes him a valuable addition to True I/O's advisory board," said Thomas Carter, CEO of True I/O. "Karl has established himself as a highly respected figure in the digital asset market and has a firm grasp on the business models that promote efficacy in the crypto sector. We are thrilled to welcome him and apply his knowledge to drive company success as we continue to advance True I/O's mission to reimagine trust in our digitally connected world."

In his current role as the VP of North America for Crypto.com, Turner leads growth and development of the company's North American exchange and institutional business divisions. He applies his experience in the digital asset market to manage Crypto.com's North American Institutional Sales team and build strong, integral relationships that help the organization maintain its title as the fastest growing cryptocurrency platform in the world.

Prior to joining Crypto.com, Turner served as the Head of Business Development at JST Capital, a quantitative trading and early stage venture capital firm specializing in the digital asset market. There, he was responsible for offering market making, trading, execution, structuring, investing, and risk management services to institutional investors, foundations, exchanges, blockchain companies, and broker-dealers. Turner also previously held various positions at Kraken Digital Asset Exchange and CryptoCompare, where he was responsible for driving the business development initiatives, strategic partnerships, and sales efforts for these companies, both globally and with a regional focus in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

"It is a pleasure to join True I/O's growing leadership team as they continue in their commitment to foster trust and transparency within the global digital environment," said Turner, Advisory Board Member, True I/O. "I look forward to collaborating with other leaders in the crypto and cybersecurity spaces to support True I/O as we leverage blockchain technology to mitigate the risk of cybercrime while protecting our ability to connect on a global scale."

This appointment comes on the heels of True I/O's $9M Series A funding, which facilitated the deployment of the company's Universal Communication Identifier (UCID™) , a blockchain-enabled provenance and verification solution for the Internet of Things and Financial Supply Chains.

For more information about True I/O, visit https://www.trueio.io/.

About True I/O

True I/O is a tokenization company transforming trust between individuals and institutions. Through the Universal Communication Identifier (UCID), True I/O has generated millions of globally unique digital tokens primarily across Financial Services, the Internet of Things (IoT), and User Identity. The solution is a unique ID capable of delivering cross-network asset provenance and verification, resulting in stronger cooperation between diverse actors. True I/O also powers Digital Names, an alias solution for public keys that changes complex public wallet addresses into a simple Digital Name (ex: $JohnSmith). Across these solutions and others, True I/O is executing its mission to hardcode the building blocks of trust for the new token economy.

Media Contacts:

Sena McGrand/Michael Gallo

Lumina Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE True I/O