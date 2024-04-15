True Lacrosse Solidifies Themselves as the Nation's Leading Lacrosse Training & Development Platform

CHICAGO, April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A Lawsuit Driven by True Lacrosse to former employees who wanted to take advantage of the Companies Hard Work, Owners & Employees Sacrifice, & Brand has been successful. True Lacrosse the largest National Youth Lacrosse Program in the Country stands alone as the premier Development & Training Platform for youth lacrosse players in the United States.

As a player development-focused, family-minded organization, True Lacrosse currently has more than 14,000 young athletes competing in all different programs around the country. True Lacrosse also boasts more than 2,500 players who have received college commitments through their program.

"We're honored to be helping so many young athletes hone their skills, build relationships and improve their game through True Lacrosse," said co-founder Mike Gabel. "Every full-time employee, as well as our part-time coaches and parents, want nothing more than for every one of these young men to grow and mature into awesome players but more importantly great people."

"No one wants to go through a lawsuit, especially in youth sports. This is about the kids at the end of the day. But I believe I also speak for a lot of club operators and owners in youth sports that there needs to be ramifications for former employees that want to try and mess with your business, that you as an owner and your team of great employees put your blood, sweat and tears into. Today we feel we accomplished something in our industry that has not been accomplished before because I know this situation has happened to other club operators around the country," as said by co-founder Jake Deane. "Now club operators know they can take a stand to protect themselves and can take action if they are forced to do so."

The league exists in 55 different cities and 25 different states and has 150 full-time employees. Since its inception, True Lacrosse has brought a higher level of training and development to players. It has given more players opportunities to develop in non-traditional lacrosse hotbeds while also being able to provide a ton of jobs and careers for people who want to be in youth sports.

As True Lacrosse has grown, so has the sport of lacrosse. It's currently the fastest-growing sport in North America, with roughly 3 million people picking up a stick in the last several years.

"We're grateful to be able to put this behind us and go in a positive direction for the company, our employees, our partners, and the young lacrosse players we serve. True Lacrosse is excited to continue to build our reputation as one of the best training and development companies in the country for youth lacrosse players," said co-founders Mike Gabel and Jake Deane.

