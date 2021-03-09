True-life Crime Scenes Tied To The Notorious B.I.G And Tupac Shakur Murders Now Available For The First Time On Crimedoor

"These two compelling stories that intersect had a long-lasting effect on a lot of people, and we wanted to bring both together on the anniversary of The Notorious B.I.G.'s death," said Neil Mandt, Founder of CrimeDoor. "As with all our CrimeDoors, we've made each experience entirely accurate using photos from the scene, with the hope that users may see it differently and potentially find a resolution."

For the first time ever, police, the public and journalists alike have indefinite access to the crime scene through exact AR recreations of the crime scene photos on CrimeDoor. Anyone can literally walk into the crime scene to examine the scene and evidence, whereas this access was previously only given to law enforcement on-site for a limited time.

Cold-Case Detective Paul Holes, famous for his involvement in the Zodiac, Golden State Killer, and Jaycee Dugard cases, has partnered with CrimeDoor on this mission. Holes is working directly with the victims' families to help bring renewed attention to cold cases and use the current technology to source the help of the public in bringing closure to these families.

On September 7, 1996, multi-platinum selling artist Tupac was shot dead in Las Vegas. Nobody has ever been charged for the murder, but as a consequence of the ongoing East Coast/West Coast rap beef that Biggie and Tupac's rivalry had come to embody, and also of Tupac publicly blaming Biggie and Puffy for his non-fatal shooting in 1994, there were plenty who believed that the East Coast rap kingpins were behind Tupac's murder.

The Notorious B.I.G. was murdered the early hours of March 9, 1997, shortly after he left a Vibe magazine party at the Peterson Automotive Museum in Los Angeles. As Biggie's SUV — in which he was riding with a bodyguard and Lil' Cease — waited at a red light, a vehicle pulled up alongside it, and a gunman opened fire. His bodyguard rushed Biggie to the hospital, but it was already too late. Both murders would never be solved.

In addition to the Augmented Reality doors, CrimeDoor uses geo-location to identify cases around the world. All profiles feature relevant articles, podcasts, videos and more - located in one place.

About CrimeDoor:

CrimeDoor is a revolutionary new app that organizes thousands of hours of relevant videos, articles, photos, podcasts and case evidence of murder, missing persons and mysterious death cases from around the world in one centralized location. Additionally, CrimeDoor utilizes the most advanced Augmented Reality experiences that allow users to virtually enter into real True Crime scenes by using a mobile phone or tablet on command. Created by entertainment veterans Neil and Lauren Mandt, CrimeDoor's convergence of 2D content and innovative Immersive Media technology creates a new kind of storytelling for fans of True Crime and is a reimagination of the news industry.

CrimeDoor highlights crimes from the victim's point of view and through partnerships with notable media authorities, the app provides unique context to crime scenes, with access to authentic news offerings. Users will be able to view 3D evidence to help aid in solving cold crimes and a chance for fresh eyes to view and potentially help authorities solve cases.

CrimeDoor has been vetted by both police officers and FBI agents as a way where users can actually aid in solving open cases. CrimeDoor provides high-quality content for True Crime lovers to gain a true and chilling perspective into the world of each crime scene.

