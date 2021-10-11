LAS VEGAS, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- True Love Knots is proud to announce their online wedding officiant course. Maria Romano, the founder of True Love Knots, says, "I have created a step-by-step course that is easy and digestible ... and you'll feel confident and able to rock a wedding ceremony."

True Love Knots Announces Online Wedding Officiant Course to Individuals in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

This online wedding officiant course is available for anyone who lives in the United States, Canada, or Mexico. Enrollees will gain all of the necessary tools to start their wedding officiant business. The career of a wedding officiant is something that can be done on a full-time, a part-time, or just on a one-off basis.

The online wedding officiant course covers the basics of the ceremony's structure, wedding enhancements, pricing for the market, same-sex ceremonies, and how to incorporate virtual guests. The course also offers practice sessions, as well as marketing information.

"Many people just don't know where to begin when looking to become a wedding officiant," Romano says. "Our course will teach them everything they need to know without having to spend hours and hours researching like I had to do." The course breaks down the wedding ceremony, from the questions to ask when the enrollee first meets the couple to how to become licensed and charge for wedding officiant services. The goal of this course is to be a comprehensive guide, so that once the enrollees finish, they are ready to begin.

True Love Knots offers two options for this online wedding officiant course: a stand-alone course or one that Maria teaches in a live, online format. The course is aimed at those who want to have fun, who are looking to earn extra income, and who want to have a positive impact on others' lives.

Moreover, enrollees gain access to True Love Knot's private Facebook page, where Romano answers questions and helps enrollees rehearse for upcoming wedding ceremonies. She offers tips and advice and encourages interaction amongst the members. Support after the course is ongoing and is for as long as enrollees need it.

Being a wedding officiant offers people a chance to be a part of wedding couples' special day. They will help the wedding couple make positive memories as they embark upon their lives together. "The benefits of being a wedding officiant are outstanding," Romano says. "Officiants can make their own schedule, customize each ceremony, making it unique, and add it to their resume. But, overall, being a wedding officiant is just plain fun!"

Weddings are enjoyable events that many love to participate in. Wedding officiants have the unique role of cementing two lives together. The words they say can have a lasting impact, and wedding officiants are able to put the couple on the right course. Plus, the wedding officiant has a rewarding career seeing the magic that happens at weddings.

Those interested in enrolling can visit www.trueloveknots.com and enroll online

About True Love Knots

True Love Knots was founded by Maria Romano who has performed over 4,000 wedding ceremonies. Romano has a background in the rental car industry, owning her own business for many years. Her and her husband sold that business in 2010, which is when Romano embarked on her career in officiating wedding ceremonies. She's a minister and is passionate about helping others have a career as a wedding officiant. Maria is on the Las Vegas Wedding Chamber of Commerce and St. Viator Finance Committee board. She also holds her credentials as a mediator in Clark County, Nevada, and has a podcast.

Media Contact:

Maria Romano

www.trueloveknots.com

(702) 501-4150

[email protected]

SOURCE True Love Knots

Related Links

http://www.trueloveknots.com

