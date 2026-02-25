TRUE MOVEMENT TECH APPOINTS STEPHEN COOK AS MANAGING DIRECTOR OF MANCINO MATS

LANSDALE, Pa., Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- True Movement Tech, a leader in sport entertainment manufacturing, today announced the appointment of Stephen Cook as Managing Director of Mancino Mats.

Mancino Mats has been a respected name in the safety padding industry for more than 60 years. Since being acquired by True Movement Tech, Mancino Mats has entered an exciting new phase of growth and expansion to the west coast of the United States and into parallel play markets of trampoline parks, active play parks, and adventure centers all under Cook's leadership.

Cook brings a distinguished career in sports business leadership with decades of corporate management and entrepreneurial experience. Most notably, he served as Director of Sales and Marketing for AAI/Spalding, where he helped lead worldwide sales of gymnastics, cheer, and physical education equipment. His deep industry relationships and operational expertise position Mancino Mats for strategic expansion and long term success.

True Movement Tech President Joe Gram said: "Steve has been a personal trusted advisor and mentor since our founding. To have him at our side, helping us lead and grow one of the largest US based safety padding plants in the United States, is beyond amazing. We're excited and humbled that he would believe in what True Movement and Mancino Mats are doing so much so that he would want to be a part of it."

ABOUT TRUE MOVEMENT TECH

True Movement Tech is a leading manufacturer in the active play and sports entertainment industry, specializing in the design, production, and installation of globally adopted and customer-loved attractions. True Movement Tech first became known when they transformed the trampoline market with their AirTrack Sport Courts and high-design AirBags now universally adopted across the trampoline industry. They have continued to evolve into a proven, reliable partner for business owners and brands from concept to installation to post opening service.

True Movement Tech operates six complementary businesses: True Movement Tech, AirTrack™, Superior Trampoline Manufacturing, XR Sports, SDUNITED Training Center, and Mancino Mats—together forming a global force of manufacturing and design experts.

True Movement Tech is headquartered in San Marcos, CA.

For more information, please visit: www.truemovement.tech

ABOUT MANCINO MATS

For over 60 years, Mancino Mats has been a trusted name in American-made safety padding and sports equipment for gymnastics, cheer, martial arts, and athletic facilities. Known for its craftsmanship, product durability, and customer-first service, Mancino has earned the loyalty of coaches, gym owners, and athletic directors across the country.

With deep industry expertise and a legacy of innovation, Mancino continues to set the standard for quality and safety in movement-based environments. Now part of the True Movement Tech family, Mancino Mats is proud to help shape the future of active play through expanded capabilities and continued U.S. manufacturing excellence.

For more information, please visit: www.mancinomats.com

