True North Advisors Acquires Peak Development

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Brian Slipka, managing partner of True North Advisors and president & CEO of the Business Broker Investment Corporation (BBIC), today announced True North Advisors has acquired Peak Development, a leading technology platform for marketing business brokerages and advisors. True North Advisors also owns Sunbelt Business Advisors, a member of the Business Broker Investment Corporation.

"By bringing together Peak Development with Sunbelt Business Advisors – with an eye towards the BBIC – we will be able to work more closely and apply best practices for the benefit of both buyers and sellers of small, mid-sized, and franchise businesses. All the members of the BBIC can now benefit from the best-in-industry business development programs and broker recruitment protocols developed in the relationship between Peak and the ever growing BBIC," said Slipka. "Powered by Peak, the BBIC will be a dominant force in the business brokerage industry."

"Today's acquisition will allow BBIC member brokerages to increase their enterprise value and to offer more effective service to buyers and sellers of businesses," said Slipka. "We are acquiring a powerful lead-generation and business-development engine that will benefit the BBIC's members and create an ecosystem of growth and innovation. This is just another reason why many of the more successful business brokerages and advisory firms are being considered for membership in the BBIC."

"This is also another demonstration of how the BBIC is benefiting its members by defragmenting the business brokerage industry and leveraging its collective resources," said Slipka. "As the only investible vehicle that provides access to small, midsized, and franchise businesses, BBIC is a conduit to the engine that drives 42% of the $19.3 trillion U.S. economy."

Peak was founded by Aaron Thom in 2013. "My goal was to create a bolt-on business development firm that could feed business brokers deals from anywhere in North America," said Thom. "We started out to solve a problem. There was a disconnect between business owners and business brokers. Many owners didn't know brokers could help with selling their business. On the flip side, business brokers have always wanted high quality deal flow with motivated sellers." To date, the Peak platform and playbook have sourced deals in nearly every state in the US and also in Canada, totaling over $700,000,000.

Minneapolis-based BBIC (bbicnow.com) is an affiliation of business brokerages that serves its members by defragmenting, institutionalizing, and legitimizing the business brokerage industry and by leveraging its collective resources to benefit its members and the small, midsized, and franchise business owners they serve.

Headquartered in Minneapolis, Sunbelt Business Advisors (sunbeltmidwest.com) has offices in Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota; Chicago, Illinois; Milwaukee, Wisconsin; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Fargo, North Dakota. Sunbelt's proprietary website lists more businesses for sale and drives more buyer traffic than any other broker website.

Also headquartered in Minneapolis, Peak Business Development (peakbizdev.com) applies an industry-leading omni-channel approach to generate live meetings for business brokerages.

