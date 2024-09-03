True North Advisors Announces Leadership Changes

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- True North Advisors today announced three key leadership transitions for Sunbelt Business Advisors, which provides business brokerage services, and True North Mergers & Acquisitions, its lower middle market advisory firm.

CEO Brian Slipka is transitioning into the position of chairman of True North Advisors to focus on strategic pursuits. At the same time, Chris Jones is elevated from president to CEO. In addition, Michael Hubsmith has been promoted to president of True North Mergers & Acquisitions.

"I'm pleased our firm has evolved to a stage where we can best serve our clients by offering two levels of advisory services. Sunbelt Business Advisors focuses on brokerage services for mainstreet businesses in the upper Midwest region, and True North M&A addresses a national market of companies with revenues between $10 - $150 million," said Slipka. "With Sunbelt and True North M&A, we serve the private companies that are the heartbeat of our economy, helping founders and owners transition ownership and exit. We are getting the right people in the right seats. Michael Hubsmith is a critical and valuable part of laying the groundwork to build a more comprehensive national investment bank."

"It's an exciting time to move into the leadership at True North Advisors," said Hubsmith. "We are looking forward to long-term expansion and positively impacting the transactions we provide for business owners and buyers across the region and the country.

True North Advisors provides services to business owners interested in selling their businesses, assistance with merger and acquisition activities, complimentary business value assessments, and advisement for business owners in understanding how to maximize their net proceeds when they exit. In addition to business brokerage and mergers & acquisitions advisory services, the firm provides finance, exit planning, franchise sales, consulting, and business valuation services. More information is available at www.sunbeltmidwest.com and www.tnma.com.

