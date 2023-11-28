DALLAS and FT. WORTH, Texas, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- True North announced today a milestone in the growth of the firm. The Fort Worth office will be expanding to a new, modern office space that reflects the firm's commitment to innovation, fostering collaboration, and accommodating the evolving needs of clients, colleagues, and community partners in the Fort Worth market and beyond.

True North Advisors announces new Fort Worth office expansion. Post this Left to right: Zak Kuhlman (Senior Wealth Manager), Preston Morrison (Associate Wealth Manager), Chris Pate (Managing Director and Partner of True North Fort Worth), Danielle Walker (Director of Investor Relations), Mark Gehlbach (President & Co-founder), Scott Wood (CEO & Co-founder), Cole Bruns (Wealth Analyst)

"As a long-term tenant in Museum Place, we are thrilled to expand our presence in what has become the most desirable pocket of Fort Worth. This larger space will allow for significant growth as we continue to build a team that effectively serves the needs of our clients," said Chris Pate, Managing Director and Partner of True North's Fort Worth office.

"We believe that True North offers the Fort Worth ultra-high net worth community unrivaled expertise and service when it comes to meeting their unique wealth and investment needs," said Mark Gehlbach, President and Co-founder of True North. The move marks a meaningful step forward for the firm, underscoring True North's dedication to creating a dynamic and supportive work environment for its team. The space will be equipped with modern technology solutions, spacious work areas, client reception, and high-tech meeting spaces.

"We've experienced unprecedented growth in Fort Worth, increasing our assets under management by almost 300% since 2019," said Scott Wood, CEO & Co-founder at True North. "The new office expansion will ensure a stronger foothold in the Fort Worth market, enabling us to serve Tarrant County's growing population with focused wealth and investment solutions for the long term," Wood continued.

The new office is slated for a January 2024 opening at its current location of 3100 W 7th Street with a new suite number (330).

About True North Advisors (https://truenorthadvisors.com) True North Advisors is a privately owned Wealth-Advisory and Multi-Family Office serving families, business owners, and entrepreneurs since 2000. With over $3.2B (as of 9/30/23) in assets under management, we create long-term partnerships with our client families by providing prudent management and thoughtful oversight of their wealth and private investments.

