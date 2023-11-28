TRUE NORTH ADVISORS ANNOUNCES NEW FORT WORTH OFFICE EXPANSION

News provided by

True North Advisors

28 Nov, 2023, 09:11 ET

DALLAS and FT. WORTH, Texas, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- True North announced today a milestone in the growth of the firm. The Fort Worth office will be expanding to a new, modern office space that reflects the firm's commitment to innovation, fostering collaboration, and accommodating the evolving needs of clients, colleagues, and community partners in the Fort Worth market and beyond.

Continue Reading
Left to right: Zak Kuhlman (Senior Wealth Manager), Preston Morrison (Associate Wealth Manager), Chris Pate (Managing Director and Partner of True North Fort Worth), Danielle Walker (Director of Investor Relations), Mark Gehlbach (President & Co-founder), Scott Wood (CEO & Co-founder), Cole Bruns (Wealth Analyst)
Left to right: Zak Kuhlman (Senior Wealth Manager), Preston Morrison (Associate Wealth Manager), Chris Pate (Managing Director and Partner of True North Fort Worth), Danielle Walker (Director of Investor Relations), Mark Gehlbach (President & Co-founder), Scott Wood (CEO & Co-founder), Cole Bruns (Wealth Analyst)

"As a long-term tenant in Museum Place, we are thrilled to expand our presence in what has become the most desirable pocket of Fort Worth. This larger space will allow for significant growth as we continue to build a team that effectively serves the needs of our clients," said Chris Pate, Managing Director and Partner of True North's Fort Worth office.

"We believe that True North offers the Fort Worth ultra-high net worth community unrivaled expertise and service when it comes to meeting their unique wealth and investment needs," said Mark Gehlbach, President and Co-founder of True North. The move marks a meaningful step forward for the firm, underscoring True North's dedication to creating a dynamic and supportive work environment for its team. The space will be equipped with modern technology solutions, spacious work areas, client reception, and high-tech meeting spaces.

"We've experienced unprecedented growth in Fort Worth, increasing our assets under management by almost 300% since 2019," said Scott Wood, CEO & Co-founder at True North. "The new office expansion will ensure a stronger foothold in the Fort Worth market, enabling us to serve Tarrant County's growing population with focused wealth and investment solutions for the long term," Wood continued.

The new office is slated for a January 2024 opening at its current location of 3100 W 7th Street with a new suite number (330).

About True North Advisors (https://truenorthadvisors.com) True North Advisors is a privately owned Wealth-Advisory and Multi-Family Office serving families, business owners, and entrepreneurs since 2000. With over $3.2B (as of 9/30/23) in assets under management, we create long-term partnerships with our client families by providing prudent management and thoughtful oversight of their wealth and private investments.

SOURCE True North Advisors

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.