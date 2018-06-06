True North Automation becomes True North Solutions

"This rebranding kicks off a new era for the company," said Blair Hanel, True North Solutions president. "It is a monumental milestone and signifies how far we have come in our 12-year history. We are significantly expanding our service offerings to address the market demand for global, innovative and secure technology solutions."

Building on the company's legacy of providing fully customized, vendor-neutral industrial engineering and automation services, the new name reflects the full breadth of engagement and solutions it delivers. Services include automation, SCADA, cyber security, IIoT, commissioning, industrial telecom, system optimization, electrical, mechanical and process engineering.

With the expansion of the True North brand through their American subsidiary in Highlands Ranch (Denver), Colorado, True North Solutions will build upon its brand philosophy of Vision, Talent and Technology in the U.S. marketplace.

The launch celebrates the culture of innovation built over the company's history. For more information on the True North Solutions brand launch, visit www.TrueNorthSolutions.com

