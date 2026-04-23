True North M&A Advises Edge Home Finance on Strategic Investment from Presidio Investors

MINNEAPOLIS, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- True North Mergers & Acquisitions ("True North" or "TNMA") announced the closing of a strategic investment in Edge Home Finance ("Edge" or the "Company") by Presidio Investors ("Presidio"). True North served as the exclusive financial advisor to Edge. The transaction was led by Michael Hubsmith, Kirill ("KG") Graminschi, Roan Morgan, and Clay Geary.

Headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, Edge Home Finance is a mortgage brokerage platform with over 1,200 loan officers. The Company has built a strong reputation in the broker channel by empowering originators with technology, operational support, and a broker-first model. Presidio's investment is expected to accelerate growth through investments in technology, infrastructure, and acquisitions.

Edge will continue operating with its existing leadership team and platform.

"We built Edge to empower loan originators and create a platform that puts them first," said Chris Hacker, co-founder of Edge Home Finance. "Choosing the right partner for the next phase was critical. True North helped us navigate the process and identify a partner in Presidio that shares our long-term vision."

Chantel Hacker added, "This business represents years of hard work and relationships. True North understood what mattered beyond price and helped us find a partner who values the culture we've built. We are excited about what lies ahead."

"Edge Home Finance's platform and broker-focused approach align with our vision for growth," said Victor Masaya, partner at Presidio Investors. "Together, we aim to expand the platform and deliver an enhanced value proposition to loan originators."

Tom Ahles, president of Edge Home Finance, commented, "Presidio brings the technology vision and strategic guidance to expand our reach and elevate service delivery."

"Selling a lower middle market company is about helping founders unlock value and position the business for its next phase," said Michael Hubsmith, president of True North. "Edge is a differentiated platform with strong momentum, and this partnership creates a compelling path forward."

Kirill ("KG") Graminschi, vice president at True North, added, "This transaction reflects the importance of a disciplined, competitive process. Edge attracted strong interest from multiple buyers, and Presidio stood out as a partner with the vision and resources to scale the platform. We appreciate the trust placed in us by Chantel, Chris, and the Edge team."

Sell-side legal counsel was provided by Lathrop GPM LLP, with Jeffrey (J.C.) C. Anderson and Max Schramm. Buy-side legal counsel was provided by Kirkland & Ellis LLP, Javier Oliver-Keymorth, and Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP, Daniel Bellovin.

Sell-side quality of earnings was provided by Redpath and Company, LLC, with Joe Hellman and Adam Bruk. Additional sell-side accounting support was provided by Kyle Spicer of CohnReznick Advisory LLC. Buy-side quality of earnings was provided by CLA (CliftonLarsonAllen LLP) with Jeff Servais and Colin McKenna.

About Edge Home Finance

Edge Home Finance is a mortgage brokerage platform providing technology, operational support, and lending solutions to loan originators.

About Presidio Investors

Presidio Investors is an Austin-based private equity firm focused on middle market investments and partnering with management teams to build long-term value.

About True North M&A

True North M&A is a national mergers and acquisitions firm serving family and founder-owned companies with $10 million to $250 million in revenue, through a disciplined, strategic, and confidential process. True North's QuietAuction™ process is designed to maximize value, create competitive tension, and deliver outcomes that align with business owners' personal and financial goals. For more information, visit www.tnma.com.

SOURCE True North Mergers & Acquisitions