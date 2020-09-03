True Office Learning Wins Bronze Brandon Hall Group Award for Best Advance in Learning Measurement

NEW YORK, Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- True Office Learning, the creator of groundbreaking adaptive e-learning and behavioral analytics technology that measurably improves performance in organizations around the world, announced today that it was the recipient of a Brandon Hall Group Bronze Excellence in Learning Award in the Best Advance in Learning Measurement category along with its client, Cargill. The award is for an innovative compliance training program Cargill developed using True Office Learning's proprietary technology to produce rich behavioral risk analytics that could be leveraged to paint a stronger risk profile across the firm.

"Our software is purpose-built to produce rich behavioral insights as one cannot manage what they can't measure," said True Office Learning CEO Neha Gupta. "Cargill is a dream client for us, being analytics-focused and innovative in making sure they build and evolve a compliance program that works in practice. As a team, we are thrilled to have created an e-learning experience that delivered strong learning outcomes for employees, but also tremendous actionable insight for Cargill. We couldn't be prouder to receive this award, because it truly represents the core of what we are about: creating better outcomes through learning and data."

The innovative e-learning course developed using True Office Learning's proprietary software ecosystem, not only delivered a personalized experience to every learner but also produced rich analytics that empowered Cargill's compliance team to:

Assess the understanding level of the material Identify trends or gaps that could be brought to the business' attention through action planning Allow the curriculum to be calibrated on an annual basis, increasing the effectiveness and maturity of the training element of the compliance framework.

Leveraging I.Q., True Office Learning's proprietary behavioral analytics engine, Cargill was able to attain and analyze the desired behavioral data without technical development or changes to its LMS. Also central to the effectiveness of the data that was produced was the design of the scenario-based simulations and True Office Learning's adaptive algorithms within the course that ensured employees would attain mastery on every compliance topic within the course.

"Cargill's compliance training efforts with True Office Learning and the supporting performance data have moved the maturity rating of the program forward dramatically," said Christopher Annand, Director of Operations, Ethics & Compliance at Cargill. "Not only are we able to provide an electronic and systematic method for tracking performance and scoring, but we are also able to use the performance and scoring data to gain insights that could be incorporated into future editions of the curriculum. We couldn't have gotten to this place in our maturity without a technology solution like Scholar and I.Q. from True Office Learning—the standard completion data that we were receiving before just doesn't cut it anymore."

"Organizations around the world highly value Brandon Hall Group Excellence Awards—so much so that we received a record number of applications in the middle of a global pandemic," said Rachel Cooke, Brandon Hall Group COO and leader of the HCM Excellence Awards Program. "The awards provide valuable recognition and validation of best practices in all areas of HCM at a time when they have never been more important to both employers and employees."

Award entries were evaluated by a panel of veteran, independent senior industry experts, and Brandon Hall Group analysts and executives based upon the following criteria: fit the need, design of the program, functionality, innovation, and overall measurable benefits. A full list of winners can be found here .

Excellence Awards winners will be honored at Brandon Hall Group's HCM Excellence Conference, January 26-28, 2021, at the Hilton West Palm Beach, Florida. Select winners will also serve as presenters in breakout sessions, sharing their leading practices during the conference. "The Excellence Awards serve the critical function of reinforcing the essential business benefit of creating great experiences for candidates and employees," Brandon Hall Group CEO Mike Cooke said. "All award winners must demonstrate that their HCM programs drive bottom-line business results. That's what sets our awards program apart from all others."

About True Office Learning

Driving elevated employee performance for more than 300 leading organizations, True Office Learning is the creator of award-winning adaptive learning and behavioral intelligence technology for the enterprise.

Our cloud-based, platform-independent software transforms boring, passive training into active, learn-by-doing digital experiences that yield previously immeasurable behavioral insight and predictive analytics for the organization. With an unwavering focus on the human element and quantifiable efficacy to drive better business outcomes, True Office Learning builds better businesses by helping employees be their very best selves.

True Office Learning is based in New York City.

About Cargill

Cargill's 165,000 employees across 70 countries work relentlessly to achieve our purpose of nourishing the world in a safe, responsible, and sustainable way. Every day, we connect farmers with markets, customers with ingredients, and people and animals with the food they need to thrive. We combine 155 years of experience with new technologies and insights to serve as a trusted partner for food, agriculture, financial, and industrial customers in more than 125 countries. Side-by-side, we are building a stronger, sustainable future for agriculture.

About Brandon Hall Group

Brandon Hall Group is an HCM research and advisory services firm that provides insights around key performance areas, including Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Talent Acquisition and HR/Workforce Management.

With more than 10,000 clients globally and 25 years of delivering world-class research and advisory services, Brandon Hall Group is focused on developing research that drives performance in emerging and large organizations, and provides strategic insights for executives and practitioners responsible for growth and business results. Our mission: Empower excellence in organizations around the world through our research and tools each and every day.

