True Office Learning Wins Gold Brandon Hall Award for Best Advance in Learning Measurement

The award recognizes a learner-centric training program built using True Office's proprietary Scholar adaptive learning technology that focuses on measuring impact and tailoring the learner journey based on knowledge application. Pfizer leveraged True Office Learning's I.Q. advanced data analytics technology to measure training effectiveness over time. The learning insight gleaned from I.Q. was then used to target microlearning activities where needed. The program was designed to allow these results to be measured and segmented at the desired enterprise and division levels.

Key outcomes achieved include:

Topics selected and accompanying adaptive training scenarios were designed to align with broader enterprise-identified risk areas.

Follow-up learning strategy based on data analytics addressed knowledge gaps based on question level and divisional/functional performance coming out of the initial training deployment in 2020.

Scholar's built-in robust data analytics capabilities were leveraged as part of the training strategy to enable measuring effectiveness, reporting on training performance and following up with targeted training activities that address lowest-performing topics where learners struggled.

Microlearning activities showed improvement over the core course of up to 27%.



There was improvement between the 2020 course and the 2021 course of up to 29%, depending on the topic area.

Scholar's proprietary adaptive algorithms reduced total learner seat time by 32% from 2020 to 2021.

"Brandon Hall Group Excellence Awards in 2021 provide much-needed and well-deserved recognition to organizations that went above and beyond to support their stakeholders during the unprecedented disruption of the COVID-19 pandemic," said Rachel Cooke, Brandon Hall Group COO and leader of the HCM Excellence Awards Program. "The awards provide validation of best practices in all areas of HCM at a time when they have never been more important to employers, employees and customers."

Award entries were evaluated by a panel of veteran, independent senior industry experts, Brandon Hall Group analysts and executives based upon the following criteria: fit the need, design of the program, functionality, innovation and overall measurable benefits.

"We added several awards categories this year to specifically address critical needs, including how organizations addressed the new dynamics of work and embedded the principles of diversity, equity and inclusion in their HCM practices," Brandon Hall Group CEO Mike Cooke said. "Winning organizations in all categories demonstrated a people-centric approach while driving superior business results under challenging and unprecedented conditions. Demonstrating HCM's impact on the business is what sets our awards apart."

Excellence Award winners are scheduled to be honored at Brandon Hall Group's HCM Excellence Conference, Feb. 1-3, 2022, at the Hilton West Palm Beach in Florida. Select winners also will serve as presenters in breakout sessions, sharing their leading practices during the conference. A complete list of winners can be found here .

About Brandon Hall Group

Brandon Hall Group operates the largest and longest-running awards program in human capital management. As an independent HCM research and analyst firm, it conducts studies in learning and development; talent management; leadership development; diversity, equity and inclusion; talent acquisition; and HR/workforce management. These benchmark studies help organizations by providing strategic insights for executives and practitioners responsible for growth and business results.

Coupling the research studies with the best practices from the awards, Brandon Hall Group has helped more than 10,000 clients globally over more than 28 years of delivering world-class research and advisory services. At the core of its offerings is a membership program that combines research, benchmarking and unlimited access to data and analysts. Membership enables executives and practitioners to make the right decisions about people, processes and systems coalesced with analyst advisory services, which aim to put the research into action in a way that is practical and efficient.

Brandon Hall Group has also launched professional certifications for business and human capital management professionals to upskill themselves and gain credentials for career advancement. ( www.brandonhall.com )

About True Office Learning

Driving elevated employee performance for more than 300 leading organizations, True Office Learning is the creator of award-winning adaptive learning and behavioral intelligence technology for the enterprise that is designed to work with any learning management system.

Its cloud-based, platform-independent software transforms boring, passive training into active, learn-by-doing digital experiences that yield previously immeasurable behavioral insight and predictive analytics for the organization. With an unwavering focus on the human element and quantifiable efficacy to drive better business outcomes, True Office Learning builds better businesses by helping employees be their best selves.

True Office Learning is based in New York City.

