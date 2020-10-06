True Office Learning Wins Gold Brandon Hall Award with Pfizer in Best Advance in Compliance Training Category

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- True Office Learning, the creator of ground-breaking adaptive e-learning technology that measurably improves performance in organizations around the world, announced today that it is the recipient of a Brandon Hall Gold award, in conjunction with Pfizer, for Best Advance in Compliance Training category within the Human Capital Management Excellence Awards. The award is for an innovative program True Office Learning built for its client, Pfizer, that infuses technology, analytics, and adaptability into Pfizer's compliance training.

"I couldn't be more proud of the work our two teams have accomplished together," says True Office Learning CEO Neha Gupta. "The truth is, our technology capabilities thrive when we have innovative change agents like Pfizer as partners. They recognize the strategic advantage working with the latest learning technology can bring and allow us to combine the best subject matter expertise with innovation that increases efficiency, effectiveness, and engagement for their employees."

The award recognizes an innovative e-learning course built using True Office Learning's proprietary adaptive learning technology, Scholar, to deliver a role- and risk-based simulation experience that helped nearly 20,000 employees connect critical compliance policies and regulations to their day-to-day work lives. Key outcomes achieved include:

More than 50 percent reduction in training time through Scholar's adaptive algorithms, using the learner's time efficiently, freeing up thousands of hours, and boosting productivity

Streamlined training program, consolidating multiple courses into one and deploying risk-based experiences via the existing learning management system

Increased learner engagement with a highly interactive, personalized learning journey with individual feedback and practice to coach each individual to mastery

Robust behavioral insights from the adaptive experience to measure and report on training performance and effectiveness

"Organizations around the world highly value Brandon Hall Group Excellence Awards—so much so that we received a record number of applications in the middle of a global pandemic," said Rachel Cooke, Brandon Hall Group COO and leader of the HCM Excellence Awards Program. "The awards provide valuable recognition and validation of best practices in all areas of HCM at a time when they have never been more important to both employers and employees."

Award entries were evaluated by a panel of veteran, independent senior industry experts, as well as Brandon Hall Group analysts and executives, based upon the following criteria: fit the need, design of the program, functionality, innovation, and overall measurable benefits.

"The Excellence Awards serve the critical function of reinforcing the essential business benefit of creating great experiences for candidates and employees," Brandon Hall Group CEO Mike Cooke said. "All award winners must demonstrate that their HCM programs drive bottom-line business results. That's what sets our awards program apart from all others."

Excellence Awards winners will be honored at Brandon Hall Group's HCM Excellence Conference, January 26-28, 2021, at the Hilton West Palm Beach, Florida. Select winners also will serve as presenters in breakout sessions, sharing their leading practices during the conference. A complete list of winners can be found at http://www.brandonhall.com/excellenceawards/past-winners.php .

About True Office Learning

Driving elevated employee performance for more than 300 leading organizations, True Office Learning is the creator of award-winning adaptive learning and behavioral intelligence technology for the enterprise.

Its cloud-based, platform-independent software transforms boring, passive training into active, learn-by-doing digital experiences that yield previously immeasurable behavioral insight and predictive analytics for the organization. With an unwavering focus on the human element and quantifiable efficacy to drive better business outcomes, True Office Learning builds better businesses by helping employees be their very best selves.

True Office Learning is based in New York City.

About Brandon Hall Group

Brandon Hall Group is an HCM research and advisory services firm that provides insights around key performance areas, including Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Talent Acquisition and HR/Workforce Management.

With more than 10,000 clients globally and 25 years of delivering world-class research and advisory services, Brandon Hall Group is focused on developing research that drives performance in emerging and large organizations, and provides strategic insights for executives and practitioners responsible for growth and business results. Our mission: Empower excellence in organizations around the world through our research and tools each and every day.

SOURCE True Office Learning

Related Links

https://www.trueofficelearning.com/

