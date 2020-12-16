True Office Learning Wins Prestigious Award for "An Advanced Learning Ecosystem Powered by AI"

Our easy-to-use technology helps enterprises get predictive and build knowledge that they can keep putting to use. Tweet this

True Office Learning builds adaptive learn-by-doing experiences that can work on any learning management system (LMS) and focus on who the learner is and what they know, which saves time for the learner and produces behavior data for the organization. The company's diagnostic, training, authoring, and analytics solutions—the True Office Learning Training Ecosystem—makes employees smarter with adaptive courses, leaders more effective with rich behavior analytics, and training creators more efficient by enabling course creation in minutes. And now, these advanced products can be automated on True Office Learning's AI Learning Path.

The True Office Learning's AI Learning Path personalizes and automates training deployment by leveraging the strengths of the wider Training Ecosystem: the behavioral analytics from past training (I.Q. Analytics), adaptive training technology (Scholar), and a suite of effective content-reinforcement tools (Coach). AI Learning Path allows clients to deploy training follow-up nudges and booster shots, knowledge checks, reinforcement material, and further training based on behavioral data and knowledge displayed in historical key training events.

The value profile of the AI Learning Path technology is highlighted in three areas:

Higher training efficiency through automated targeting and personalization

Reduced risks by providing the specific content that learners need

Saving compliance teams time by automating deployment of subsequent training

The first innovation of the True Office Learning AI technology is taking the personalization abilities of Scholar to the next level, without any extra work from clients. Next, individualized behavioral performance data is fed into the I.Q. Analytics platform and stored for each learner until the next training phase of the program is reached (predefined by client). This gives clients the ability to provide training and reinforcement to each learner that is personalized to learner's performance, ability, and training history. It also gives clients the ability to reward and incentivize learners for topic mastery.

"Technology is the great enabler of human capital management initiatives," said Rachel Cooke, Brandon Hall Group Chief Operating Officer and awards program head. "It has never been more important than during this rapid evolution of remote work that challenged everyone to instantly adapt. Winners of Excellence in Technology Awards are critical drivers of their organizations' success, especially in these disruptive times. Their solutions resulted in substantial benefit to their business and the human capital management function. That is the ultimate differentiator: the positive business impact of technology."

Award entries were evaluated by a panel of veteran, independent senior industry experts, Brandon Hall Group analysts, and executives based on the following criteria: fit the need, design of the program, functionality, innovation, and overall measurable benefits. A full list of the winners can be found here .

About True Office Learning

Driving elevated employee performance for more than 300 leading organizations, True Office Learning is the creator of award-winning adaptive learning and behavioral intelligence technology for enterprises.

Its cloud-based, platform-independent software transforms boring, passive training into active, learn-by-doing digital experiences that yield previously immeasurable behavioral insight and predictive analytics for the organization. With an unwavering focus on the human element and quantifiable efficacy to drive better business outcomes, True Office Learning builds better businesses by helping employees be their best selves.

True Office Learning is based in New York City.

About Brandon Hall Group

Brandon Hall Group is the only professional development company that offers data, research, insights, and certification to learning and talent executives and organizations. The best minds in human capital management (HCM) choose Brandon Hall Group to help them create future-proof employee development plans for the new era.

For the last 27 years, we have empowered, recognized, and certified excellence in organizations around the world, influencing the development of more than 10 million employees and executives. Our HCM Excellence Awards were the first to recognize organizations for learning and talent, and are the gold standard, known as the "Academy Awards of Human Capital Management."

Our cloud-based platform delivers evidence-based insights in the areas of learning and development, talent management, leadership development, diversity and inclusion, talent acquisition, and HR/workforce management for corporate organizations and HCM solution providers.

To learn more, visit www.brandonhall.com .

