True Organic™ Announces New Potting and Planting Collection, Bringing Farm-Grade Excellence to the Home Garden

The Largest Commercial Organic Fertilizer Manufacturer on the West Coast Expands into Premium Soils, Launching Seven Specialized Blends at Retail Locations Across the Western U.S.

MONTEREY, Calif., March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- True Organic ™, the industry leader in high-performance organic plant nutrition, is proud to announce the launch of the True Organic Potting and Planting Collection. Founded in 2003, True Organic is the largest organic fertilizer company on the West Coast, built on a foundation of high-performance nutrients that have been trusted by professional farmers for more than twenty years. By combining this legacy of agricultural excellence with a new premium line of soils, True Organic ensures that every home gardener - from apartment dwellers to backyard gardening hobbyists - now has access to the same nutrient-dense foundations used by the world's largest organic farms. The collection joins True Organic's existing lineup of retail products, building on the success of the fertilizers and soil amendments first introduced in 2021. It is debuting at select retail locations across the Western U.S. including Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, New Mexico, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Washington and Wyoming.

Select blends from True Organic's new Potting and Planting Collection

"If you're committed to growing organic food, the integrity of your harvest begins long before the first sprout," says Ray Sidey, Business Development Manager for True Organic. "You can't build a truly organic life on a synthetic foundation, and we believe that if the seed is organic, the soil must be too. We've spent two decades working with the country's largest organic farms, and now we're bringing that same uncompromising organic standard to every home with our ready-to-use soils."

Distinctly Different: Innovation Inside and Out

The True Organic Potting and Planting Collection offers ethically sourced, upcycled ingredients that prioritize soil health as the root of all vitality. The collection integrates True Organic's fertilizers directly into specialized soil blends that are engineered for immediate, farm-quality success featuring:

Eco-Friendly Ingredients: True Organic uses high-quality Coco Coir (coconut husk) as a sustainable alternative to peat moss. Unlike peat, which is harvested from environmentally sensitive bogs, Coco Coir is a renewable resource that provides superior aeration and moisture retention.

True Organic uses high-quality Coco Coir (coconut husk) as a sustainable alternative to peat moss. Unlike peat, which is harvested from environmentally sensitive bogs, Coco Coir is a renewable resource that provides superior aeration and moisture retention. Biochar for Healthy Root Development: Select blends incorporate biochar, a naturally porous carbon that improves soil structure, enhances moisture retention, and creates habitat for beneficial microbes.

Select blends incorporate biochar, a naturally porous carbon that improves soil structure, enhances moisture retention, and creates habitat for beneficial microbes. Pre-Fertilized for a Strong Start: Every mix is infused with True Organic's world-class organic fertilizer, providing plants with the essential nutrients they need to thrive from the moment they are planted.

Every mix is infused with True Organic's world-class organic fertilizer, providing plants with the essential nutrients they need to thrive from the moment they are planted. Modern, Stand-Out Packaging: The collection features bold, modern packaging designed to stand out in garden centers while clearly displaying ingredients and soil composition. The approach reflects True Organic's commitment to helping gardeners understand exactly what goes into the soil that grows their food.

Blends for Every Pot, Planter and Garden

Seven specialized blends are tailored for various types of plants, from indoor houseplants to professional-grade outdoor garden beds, eliminating the need for complex feeding schedules or DIY mixing. New products include :

Indoor & Outdoor Potting Mix : Perfect for containers and ideal for houseplants, vegetables, and seedlings; enriched with eco-friendly coco coir.

: Perfect for containers and ideal for houseplants, vegetables, and seedlings; enriched with eco-friendly coco coir. Vegetable & Herb Potting Mix : For tomatoes, peppers, and herbs; includes gypsum and coco coir for strong, healthy growth.

: For tomatoes, peppers, and herbs; includes gypsum and coco coir for strong, healthy growth. Cactus & Succulent Potting Mix : Fast-draining blend ideal for cacti, palms, citrus, and succulents.

: Fast-draining blend ideal for cacti, palms, citrus, and succulents. All Purpose Planting Mix : Improves native soil for in-ground planting of trees, shrubs, and flowers while boosting moisture retention.

: Improves native soil for in-ground planting of trees, shrubs, and flowers while boosting moisture retention. Vegetable & Flower Planting Mix : Formulated to boost soil moisture and nutrients for all vegetables and flowering plants and trees.

: Formulated to boost soil moisture and nutrients for all vegetables and flowering plants and trees. Azalea, Camellia & Rhododendron Planting Mix : Specialized blend for acid-loving plants like berries, ferns, and gardenias.

: Specialized blend for acid-loving plants like berries, ferns, and gardenias. All Purpose Compost: Adds vital organic matter, improving soil structure and moisture in garden beds.

Accessibility, Safety and Integrity

At the core of the Potting and Planting Collection is a commitment to the same "source-to-soil" transparency that has defined True Organic for two decades. As the only fertilizer brand with globally recognized ISO 22000 food safety certification, True Organic ensures every bag is tested for pathogens, providing unparalleled peace of mind for families growing their own food. The new collection is made in America, verified by the Organic Materials Review Institute (OMRI), and officially registered with the California Department of Food and Agriculture (CDFA), meeting the highest regulatory standards in the country.

In addition to its product transparency, True Organic believes that high-performance organic gardening should be accessible to everyone, which is why this collection offers a premium entry point without the luxury price tag. Designed to fit a realistic budget for every grower, the collection starts at $7.99, with available volumes ranging from 8 quarts up to 1 or 1.5 cubic feet. Pricing may vary by retailer.

The True Organic Potting and Planting Collection is now available at independent garden centers and major retailers across the Western U.S. Visit the website for retailers.

About True Organic™: True Organic™ is a family-owned producer of premium organic plant foods and soils founded on the belief that soil shouldn't be treated like dirt. True Organic leverages more than 20 years of agricultural expertise from its parent company, True Organic Products, the West Coast's largest manufacturer of commercial organic fertilizer. By using these professional roots, the brand brings farm-grade performance directly to home gardeners through its retail fertilizers and newly launched organic soil blends.

Driven by a mission to restore the planet's soil, True Organic specializes in ethically sourced, certified organic products that are free of synthetic chemicals, fillers, and additives. As the only fertilizer brand with the globally recognized ISO 22000 food safety certification, the company ensures every bag and bottle is rigorously tested for pathogens, offering a source-to-soil transparency that is unsurpassed in the industry. By upcycling agricultural waste into nutrient-rich fertilizers, True Organic helps gardeners grow bountiful, healthy food while supporting a circular economy and a more sustainable future. trueorganic.earth

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Contact:

Keelin Marcoux

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SOURCE True Organic