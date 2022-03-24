True Ranch Collection Offers Authentic Dude Ranch Experiences Across the West

TUCSON, Ariz., March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- True Ranch Hospitality is excited to introduce its branded collection of guest ranches to the American West: the True Ranch Collection. Bringing a consistent level of hospitality and service, True Guest Ranches offer authentic western experiences while honoring the heritage and identity of each historic property.

Dude ranch vacations originated over a century ago in the American West. Each True Ranch Collection property has history as a guest ranch, cattle ranch or both. Today's guests can experience the authenticity of this historic western vacation with modern amenities and adventures.

With centralized reservations and marketing, potential guests can reach out to the True Ranch reservations office and talk directly with a True Ranch Expert to select their best-fitting vacation. Ranch locations and identities vary from a hacienda-style ranch in Southern Arizona to a historic cabin setting in Central Montana to that of an old west town in Tombstone, Arizona.

Each ranch in the True Ranch Collection offers horseback riding — the cornerstone of any guest ranch — as well as other adventures and activities to suit different ages and tastes like UTV guided tours, fat tire electric bike tours, sport shooting and archery.

The True Ranch Collection currently includes properties in Arizona and Montana: Circle Bar Guest Ranch (Utica, MT), Kay El Bar Guest Ranch (Wickenburg, AZ), Rancho de la Osa (Sasabe, AZ) and Tombstone Monument Ranch (Tombstone, AZ).

Additional development of Pop-Up Ranch events will begin this summer with the first at the historic O.T.O. Dude Ranch — Montana's first dude ranch 10 miles from the north entrance of Yellowstone National Park — in July and August 2022. At each Pop-Up Ranch guests will enjoy exclusive week-long dude ranch stays with accommodations varying from existing guest rooms at historic ranches to glamping-style encampments. Future Pop-Up Ranches will include the Pine Creek Ranch Encampment just south of the Grand Canyon and other National Park or historic destinations (www.trueranchcollection.com/pop-up-ranch/).

To learn more about the True Ranch Collection of guest ranches or to book your True Ranch vacation, visit www.trueranchcollection.com.

About the True Ranch Collection

The True Ranch Collection is a selection of historic dude ranches offering guests an authentic western experience. In conjunction with the historic preservation company Ranch Preservation Holdings, LLC, True Ranch is committed to maintaining the hospitality and heritage of the western dude ranches in the True Ranch Collection.

Each of the ranches in this collection have been revived for the next generation of guests; while staying true to the authenticity, identity and heritage of each ranch, and committing to keeping the hospitality and traditions of the West alive. Adventure and relaxation in unique western settings await. Learn more at: www.trueranchcollection.com.

SOURCE True Ranch Collection